HTET: Biometric Verification for 2025 Results

HTET Biometric List 2025: A significant update has emerged regarding the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2025. Before releasing the HTET 2025 results, candidates will undergo biometric verification. The board has designated centres across all 22 districts of the state on 25th and 26th August to complete this process. Candidates can attend any centre in their respective districts for verification.
According to Dr. Pawan Kumar, Chairman of the Haryana School Education Board, candidates who appeared for the HTET exam held on 30th and 31st July must present a photo ID and their admit card at the verification centre. The board will release the HTET 2025 results only after the completion of this verification process.
The list of schools where this process will take place, along with the roll numbers of the respective candidates, has been uploaded on the board's official website, www.bseh.org.in. Only candidates with roll numbers listed will be included in this process. Information is also being sent to these candidates via their registered mobile numbers and email addresses. The board has clarified that the results of candidates who do not complete their biometric verification on the specified dates will not be released.
The answer key for HTET was released on 31st July, and objections could be raised from 1st to 3rd August. Over 4 lakh candidates appeared for the exam this year. The Level-3 (PGT) exam was held on 30th July from 3 PM to 5:30 PM, with 1,20,943 registered candidates. The TGT (Level-2) paper was held on 31st July from 10 AM to 12:30 PM, with 2,01,517 candidates participating. The PRT (Level-1) exam was also held on the same day from 3 PM to 5:30 PM, with 82,917 registered candidates.