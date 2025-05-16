scriptHaryana Board 10th Results Expected Today | Latest News | Patrika News
Haryana Board 10th Results Expected Today

Haryana Board Result: A total of 2,86,714 students appeared for the Class 10th examination in 2024, of whom 2,73,015 students were declared successful. The pass percentage was 95.22%.

Chandigarh HaryanaMay 16, 2025 / 09:16 am

Students awaiting the Haryana Board 10th Result will soon have their wait end. The Haryana School Education Board (HBSE) may announce the Class 10 results today, 16 May 2025. Candidates can check their results on the board’s official website, bseh.org.in. However, the board has not yet officially released the date and time of the result. But according to sources, after the result could not be released on 15 May, there is now a strong possibility of the results being released today. This is because earlier, during the announcement of the Class 12 results, Board Chairman Dr. Pawan Sharma had stated that preparations for the Class 10 results were complete and would be released this week.

Haryana Board 10th Result: Exam Information

The Haryana Board’s Class 10 examinations were held between 28 February and 19 March 2025. Last year, HBSE released the Class 10 results on 13 May. At that time, the overall pass percentage was 95.22%, with girls achieving a pass percentage of 96.32% and boys achieving 94.22%.

How to Check HBSE 10th Result 2025

To view the result, first visit the official website bseh.org.in.
Go to the ‘Results’ section on the website’s homepage.
Select the ‘Secondary (Academic) Regular/Private Examination Feb/March-2025’ link.
Enter the required information such as roll number and date of birth.
Enter the captcha code and click on ‘Search Result’.
Your result will be displayed on the screen, which you can also download or print.

Haryana Board Result: How was the result last year?

Last year, in 2024, a total of 2,86,714 students participated in the Class 10 examination, of whom 2,73,015 students were declared successful. The pass percentage was 95.22%. Girls once again performed better, achieving a result of 96.32%, while the pass percentage for boys was 94.22%.

