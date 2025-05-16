Haryana Board 10th Results Expected Today

Haryana Board 10th Result: Exam Information The Haryana Board’s Class 10 examinations were held between 28 February and 19 March 2025. Last year, HBSE released the Class 10 results on 13 May. At that time, the overall pass percentage was 95.22%, with girls achieving a pass percentage of 96.32% and boys achieving 94.22%.

How to Check HBSE 10th Result 2025 To view the result, first visit the official website bseh.org.in.

Go to the ‘Results’ section on the website’s homepage.

Select the ‘Secondary (Academic) Regular/Private Examination Feb/March-2025’ link.

Enter the required information such as roll number and date of birth.

Enter the captcha code and click on ‘Search Result’.

Your result will be displayed on the screen, which you can also download or print.