Chhatarpur

Bageshwar Dham T-junction Flyover Construction Begins, Modern Bridge to be Built in 18 Months at a Cost of ₹33.14 Crore

The design being prepared by the company includes separate traffic provisions for pedestrians, two-wheelers, and heavy vehicles. Additionally, there are plans for a modern signalling system, rainwater drainage, LED lighting, and the construction of service roads.

2 min read

Chhatarpur

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 15, 2025

flyover

ChatGPT said: Flyover construction

The Bageshwar Dham intersection on the Jhansi-Khajuraho four-lane highway, which has so far been synonymous with traffic jams and road accidents, is now set to be equipped with a modern flyover. After a long wait, the construction work for the flyover has finally begun. This project is being built at a cost of ₹33.14 crore and aims to be completed within the stipulated period of 18 months. The construction of this flyover is being undertaken on an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) mode by Om Construction Company at a below-market rate of 15.80 per cent. This means the construction agency has been entrusted with the complete responsibility, from design to material supply and technical execution.

Separate Arrangements for All

The most significant feature of the flyover project is its safety-centric design. The design being prepared by the company includes separate traffic provisions for pedestrians, two-wheelers, and heavy vehicles. Additionally, plans are in place for a modern signalling system, rainwater drainage, LED lighting, and the construction of service roads. This flyover will not only streamline traffic management but will also develop the area into a road safety model zone.

Decision Taken After Learning from Accidents

Bageshwar Dham intersection is the most sensitive junction in the city, where numerous fatal accidents have occurred due to the negligence of drivers and vehicles moving in the wrong direction. The administration has decided to construct a flyover after learning from these incidents. Following these events, there was increasing pressure on the administration from local citizens and Bageshwar Dham devotees for a permanent solution here.

Several tragic accidents have been recorded here in the past year:

  • August 20, 2024: Seven people died in an auto that collided with a truck.
  • October 24, 2024: One child died in a collision between a bus and a trailer.
  • February 23, 2025: One person died and 11 were injured when a car overturned.
  • March 14, 2024: Three people died when a car hit a divider.

Great Relief for Locals and Devotees

The construction of the flyover will not only reduce accidents but will also free the area from traffic jams. Thousands of devotees visiting Bageshwar Dham daily and the surrounding villagers will get significant relief. Furthermore, the four-lane traffic will also get an uninterrupted passage. Local traders and residents believe that after the flyover is built, not only will safety increase in the area, but business activities will also improve.

Initial Construction Work Underway Rapidly

The construction agency has currently started land levelling, piling, and foundation preparation. The administration has stated that the flyover construction work is being monitored with priority. Collector Parth Jaiswal said that this project is important for both the safety and development of Chhatarpur. We are striving to complete the flyover construction with quality within the stipulated time frame.

The flyover construction work has commenced. With the flyover, heavy vehicles will pass overhead. Small vehicles and pedestrians will use the service road. This will help in preventing accidents. Continuous monitoring will be done to complete the work within the stipulated time frame.

Devendra Chapekar, Project Director, NHAI

Published on:

15 Oct 2025 10:56 am

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Chhatarpur / Bageshwar Dham T-junction Flyover Construction Begins, Modern Bridge to be Built in 18 Months at a Cost of ₹33.14 Crore

Chhatarpur

Madhya Pradesh

