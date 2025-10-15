Bageshwar Dham T-junction Flyover Construction Begins, Modern Bridge to be Built in 18 Months at a Cost of ₹33.14 Crore

The Bageshwar Dham intersection on the Jhansi-Khajuraho four-lane highway, which has so far been synonymous with traffic jams and road accidents, is now set to be equipped with a modern flyover. After a long wait, the construction work for the flyover has finally begun. This project is being built at a cost of ₹33.14 crore and aims to be completed within the stipulated period of 18 months. The construction of this flyover is being undertaken on an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) mode by Om Construction Company at a below-market rate of 15.80 per cent. This means the construction agency has been entrusted with the complete responsibility, from design to material supply and technical execution.