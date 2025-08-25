12 ODI Double Centuries: Seven by India, One by Pakistan

Once upon a time, scoring a double century in One Day International (ODI) cricket was nothing short of a dream. In the 1990s, many batsmen came close, but none could cross the 200-run mark. Then, the International Cricket Council (ICC) introduced the use of two new balls in ODI cricket. This led to a flurry of double centuries. So, let's take a look at the batsmen who have achieved this feat in ODI cricket.
The Master Blaster, Sachin Tendulkar, scored the first double century in ODI cricket on 24 February 2010 in Gwalior against South Africa. He achieved this historic feat by scoring an unbeaten 200 runs in 147 balls. With a strike rate of 136.05, his innings included 25 fours and 3 sixes. This innings was not only a display of his individual skill but also marked the beginning of a new era in ODI cricket. Sachin's innings was also special because he achieved it at the age of 36, when many were talking about the end of his career.
On 8 December 2011 in Indore, Virender Sehwag broke Sachin's record by scoring 219 runs in 149 balls against the West Indies. With a strike rate of 146.97, his innings included 25 fours and 7 sixes. Sehwag's aggressive batting and fearless attitude made this innings memorable. His innings proved how deadly a combination of aggression and consistency can be in modern ODI cricket.
Rohit Sharma is the only batsman to have scored three double centuries in ODI cricket. His first double century came on 2 November 2013 in Bengaluru against Australia, where he scored 209 runs in 158 balls. Following this, on 13 November 2014 in Kolkata, he played a historic innings of 264 runs in 173 balls against Sri Lanka, which is the highest individual score by any batsman in ODI cricket. His third double century came on 13 December 2017 in Mohali against Sri Lanka, where he scored an unbeaten 208 runs. Rohit's achievements reflect his ability to play long innings and his skill in hitting big shots.
West Indies' explosive batsman, Chris Gayle, scored 215 runs in 147 balls against Zimbabwe on 24 February 2015 in Canberra. With a strike rate of 146.25, his innings included 10 fours and 16 sixes. Gayle's innings was the first double century in a World Cup, showcasing his power-hitting ability to the world.
New Zealand's Martin Guptill scored an unbeaten 237 runs against the West Indies on 21 March 2015 in Wellington. In 163 balls, with a strike rate of 145.39, his innings included 24 fours and 11 sixes. This was the second double century in the World Cup and at that time, the second-highest score in ODI cricket. Guptill's innings highlighted his superb timing and aggression.
Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman scored an unbeaten 210 runs against Zimbabwe on 20 July 2018 in Bulawayo. In 156 balls, with a strike rate of 134.61, his innings included 24 fours and 5 sixes. This was the first ODI double century for Pakistan, and Fakhar's innings showcased his consistency and aggression.
India's young batsman, Ishan Kishan, scored 210 runs in 131 balls against Bangladesh on 10 December 2022 in Chattogram. With a strike rate of 160.30, his innings included 24 fours and 10 sixes. This was the fastest double century in ODI cricket, which he completed in just 126 balls. Ishan's innings brought him into the global spotlight.
On 18 January 2023 in Hyderabad, Shubman Gill scored 208 runs in 149 balls against New Zealand. With a strike rate of 139.59, his innings included 19 fours and 9 sixes. Gill's innings was a superb blend of technical skill and the aggression of modern batting.
Australia's Glenn Maxwell scored an unbeaten 201 runs against Afghanistan on 7 November 2023 in Mumbai. In 128 balls, with a strike rate of 157.03, his innings included 21 fours and 10 sixes. This innings was in the World Cup and steered Australia from a difficult position (91/7) to victory. Maxwell's innings reflects his explosive batting and ability to perform under pressure.
Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka scored an unbeaten 210 runs against Afghanistan on 9 February 2024 in Pallekele. In 139 balls, with a strike rate of 151.07, his innings included 20 fours and 8 sixes. This was the first ODI double century for Sri Lanka, and Nissanka's innings established him as a rising star in world cricket.