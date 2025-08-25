12 ODI Double Centuries: Seven by India, One by Pakistan

Rohit Sharma is the only batsman to have scored three double centuries in ODI cricket. His first double century came on 2 November 2013 in Bengaluru against Australia, where he scored 209 runs in 158 balls. Following this, on 13 November 2014 in Kolkata, he played a historic innings of 264 runs in 173 balls against Sri Lanka, which is the highest individual score by any batsman in ODI cricket. His third double century came on 13 December 2017 in Mohali against Sri Lanka, where he scored an unbeaten 208 runs. Rohit's achievements reflect his ability to play long innings and his skill in hitting big shots.