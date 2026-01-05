5 January 2026,

Monday

Vaibhav Suryavanshi and 6 other players could debut for Team India in 2026

Who players could debut for Team India in 2026: Several senior cricketers, whom the selectors are continuously overlooking, might retire this year. In such a scenario, some Indian players, including Vaibhav Suryavanshi, are in line to get an opportunity to debut in 2026.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 05, 2026

Who players could debut for Team India in 2026

India’s Vaibhav Suryavanshi with a fellow cricketer. (Photo source: IANS)

The year 2025 has been mixed for Indian cricket. While the Indian team performed brilliantly in the white-ball format, their performance in Test cricket has been quite disappointing.

Last year, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retired from the T20 and Test formats. Both will now only play One Day Internationals, and perhaps until the 2027 World Cup.

Besides them, many other players may also bid farewell to cricket soon. This is why the Team India management now wants to invest in young players.

In such a scenario, today we will tell you about Indian players, including Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who might get a chance to debut in 2026.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi to turn 15 this year

14-year-old explosive batsman Vaibhav Suryavanshi has performed impressively in 2025. He became the youngest player to score a century in IPL history. After this, he also made a significant impact in Youth ODIs. Not only this, but he has also performed exceptionally well in domestic cricket. He will turn 15 in 2026. According to ICC rules, he can debut for the senior team.

Impressive performance by Under-19 captain Ayush Mhatre

Ayush Mhatre has scored 660 runs in 13 First-Class matches at an average of 30. During this period, he also scored 2 centuries. Additionally, he has scored 458 runs in 7 List A matches at an average of 65.42. His batting average in 13 T20 matches has been 56.50, in which he has scored 565 runs. He will captain the Indian team in the Under-19 World Cup. If he continues to replicate his performance, it won't be long before he becomes a part of India's senior team.

Priyamsh Arya's eyes on IPL 2026

Priyamsh Arya, who hit six sixes in one over in the Delhi Premier League (DPL), scored 71 runs on his Ranji Trophy debut. If he manages to replicate his impressive performance in IPL 2026, he might also get an opportunity to debut for Team India.

Young fast bowler Aaqib Nabi is also in line

29-year-old fast bowler Aaqib Nabi from Jammu and Kashmir was bought by Delhi Capitals for ₹8.40 crore in the IPL 2026 auction. Aaqib has taken 125 wickets in 36 First-Class matches at an average of 19.98. He has taken 49 wickets in 34 List A matches. He has taken 43 wickets in 34 T20s. If he lives up to expectations in IPL 2026, he could soon be seen in the Team India jersey.

Ashutosh Sharma could also get a chance

27-year-old player Ashutosh Sharma broke Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record by scoring a half-century in just 11 balls in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He has scored 370 runs in 8 First-Class matches in his career. He has added 446 runs in 19 List A matches. Not only this, but he has scored 1,106 runs in 54 T20 matches. His impressive performance in every format makes him a contender for Team India.

Vipraj and Salam also in the queue

In IPL 2025, spinner Vipraj Nigam took 11 wickets and also scored 142 runs with the bat at a strike rate of 179.74. He is an excellent option for batting at number 8 in the T20 team. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir's fast bowler Rasik Salam has taken 10 wickets in 13 IPL matches. Rasik has taken 19 wickets in his First-Class career at an average of 27.68, while he has taken 16 wickets in 13 List A matches. Rasik has taken 50 wickets in 42 T20 matches. If both of them manage to continue this performance, they could receive a call-up from Team India at any time.

