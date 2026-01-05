Vaibhav Suryavanshi and 6 other players could debut for Team India in 2026

In IPL 2025, spinner Vipraj Nigam took 11 wickets and also scored 142 runs with the bat at a strike rate of 179.74. He is an excellent option for batting at number 8 in the T20 team. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir's fast bowler Rasik Salam has taken 10 wickets in 13 IPL matches. Rasik has taken 19 wickets in his First-Class career at an average of 27.68, while he has taken 16 wickets in 13 List A matches. Rasik has taken 50 wickets in 42 T20 matches. If both of them manage to continue this performance, they could receive a call-up from Team India at any time.