Bangladesh cricketer Mustafizur Rahman. (Photo source: IANS)
BCCI orders KKR to release Mustafizur Rahman: Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman will not be seen in IPL 2026. According to reports, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia has stated that considering the current circumstances, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has been issued instructions to immediately release the Bangladeshi player Mustafizur Rahman from the team.
Saikia also said that if KKR wishes to bring in another player in his place, the board is ready to grant them permission. It is worth noting that KKR had purchased Mustafizur Rahman for ₹9.20 crore in the IPL 2026 mini-auction.
It is noteworthy that Shah Rukh Khan's KKR has been facing significant criticism on social media for including Mustafizur Rahman in the team. Along with fans, some politicians and religious leaders have raised serious questions about Mustafizur playing in the IPL. It is known that political instability in Bangladesh has been increasing since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government in August 2024. Recently, there have been protests across India against Bangladesh following the murder of two Hindus.
It is known that before the BCCI's decision, former Indian batsman Mohammad Kaif had appealed to everyone to wait, stating that the board should make this decision. Kaif had said that he does not have much information about this. I have been in Dubai for the last 2-3 weeks. What will be the decision? Everything is in the hands of the BCCI. I am in Dubai and will not give any opinion sitting here, as this is a sensitive issue.
