3 January 2026,

Saturday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Cricket News

BCCI orders KKR to release Mustafizur Rahman

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has taken a significant decision following a deterioration in India-Bangladesh relations. The BCCI has ordered Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to immediately release left-arm fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 03, 2026

BCCI orders to KKR release mustafizur rahman

Bangladesh cricketer Mustafizur Rahman. (Photo source: IANS)

BCCI orders KKR to release Mustafizur Rahman: Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman will not be seen in IPL 2026. According to reports, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia has stated that considering the current circumstances, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has been issued instructions to immediately release the Bangladeshi player Mustafizur Rahman from the team.

KKR had bought Mustafizur for ₹9.20 crore

Saikia also said that if KKR wishes to bring in another player in his place, the board is ready to grant them permission. It is worth noting that KKR had purchased Mustafizur Rahman for ₹9.20 crore in the IPL 2026 mini-auction.

Protests across India after the murder of two Hindus

It is noteworthy that Shah Rukh Khan's KKR has been facing significant criticism on social media for including Mustafizur Rahman in the team. Along with fans, some politicians and religious leaders have raised serious questions about Mustafizur playing in the IPL. It is known that political instability in Bangladesh has been increasing since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government in August 2024. Recently, there have been protests across India against Bangladesh following the murder of two Hindus.

Kaif had appealed for patience

It is known that before the BCCI's decision, former Indian batsman Mohammad Kaif had appealed to everyone to wait, stating that the board should make this decision. Kaif had said that he does not have much information about this. I have been in Dubai for the last 2-3 weeks. What will be the decision? Everything is in the hands of the BCCI. I am in Dubai and will not give any opinion sitting here, as this is a sensitive issue.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

IPL Auction 2026

Published on:

03 Jan 2026 12:45 pm

English News / Sports / Cricket News / BCCI orders KKR to release Mustafizur Rahman

Big News

View All

Cricket News

Sports

Trending

India vs New Zealand: Indian ODI Squad Announcement Today, Three Major Changes Expected in Squad! This Veteran Could Make a Comeback

Ishan Kishan and Mohammed Shami
Cricket News

India U19 vs SA U19 Live Streaming: Know when and where to watch live in India

Ind U19 vs SA U19 Live Streaming
Cricket News

Jason Gillespie's Sensational Revelation After Quitting Pakistan Coaching: 'I Was Humiliated…', PCB Did Not Pay Salary

Jason Gillespie
Cricket News

Team India to Play 5 Tests, 31 T20s, and 15 ODIs from T20 World Cup to England Tour: See India’s 2026 Schedule

Team India
Cricket News

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to Play 7 ODI Series in 2026: Full Schedule Revealed

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Matches in 2026
Cricket News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.