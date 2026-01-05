5 January 2026,

Monday

After Bangladesh demands not to play T20 World Cup matches in India, ICC takes big action

ICC Making New Schedule for T20 World Cup: Following the release of Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL, the ICC has accepted Bangladesh's demand not to play the T20 World Cup in India. According to reports, the ICC is creating a new schedule for the upcoming T20 World Cup at the request of the BCB.

2 min read
Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 05, 2026

ICC making New Schedule for T20 World Cup

Bangladesh cricket team. (Photo source: IANS)

ICC to Make New Schedule for T20 World Cup: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) sent a letter to the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday, requesting that their matches be shifted to Sri Lanka instead of India due to security concerns, similar to Pakistan's stance. The BCB argued that if a Bangladeshi cricketer, Mustafizur Rahman, cannot play in India despite having a contract, then the entire Bangladeshi cricket team cannot feel safe participating in the World Cup. According to reports, the ICC has accepted the BCB's request and has now started the process of creating a new schedule for the T20 World Cup 2026.

New Schedule Being Prepared Under Jay Shah's Leadership!

According to a report in The Indian Express, a process has been initiated to create a new schedule for the tournament, under the leadership of ICC Chairman Jay Shah, considering the strained relations between India and Bangladesh. This all began when the BCCI instructed KKR to release Mustafizur Rahman from their team, even though he was bought by the franchise for ₹9.20 crore in the IPL 2026 mini-auctions. These instructions came amidst escalating tensions between the two countries following the brutal killings of Hindus in Bangladesh.

Statement Issued After Emergency Meeting

Following the BCCI's directive, KKR soon released Mustafizur Rahman from their team. Subsequently, the BCB sprang into action and convened an emergency meeting. After the meeting on Sunday, the board issued an official statement confirming that they had written to the ICC requesting their T20 World Cup matches be shifted from India to Sri Lanka due to "growing concerns about safety and security."

Mega Event Just One Month Away

The T20 World Cup 2026 is set to commence in just one month. In such a scenario, schedule changes are expected to be a logistical nightmare for the organisers. As per the original schedule, Bangladesh is slated to play three of its Group C matches in Kolkata and one in Mumbai. Their first match is against the West Indies on February 7, followed by Italy on February 9, and England on February 14, all scheduled to be held in Kolkata. Their final group stage match is against Nepal at the Wankhede Stadium on February 17.

According to reports, it has been revealed that the Bangladesh government had put pressure on the BCB after strongly objecting to the BCCI's decision to remove Rahman from the IPL. Asif Nazrul, the Youth and Sports Advisor in the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus in Bangladesh, had stated on Facebook, "We will not tolerate any insult to Bangladesh cricket, cricketers, and the country. The days of slavery are over."

IPL Not to be Broadcast in Bangladesh!

He further added, "The board must clarify that if a Bangladeshi cricketer cannot play in India despite having a contract, then the entire Bangladeshi cricket team cannot feel safe participating in the World Cup. I have also instructed the board to request their matches be held in Sri Lanka." Not only this, he also confirmed writing to the relevant parties to stop the broadcast of the IPL in Bangladesh.

T20 World Cup 2026

Published on:

05 Jan 2026 12:29 pm

English News / Sports / Cricket News / After Bangladesh demands not to play T20 World Cup matches in India, ICC takes big action

