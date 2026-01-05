After Bangladesh demands not to play T20 World Cup matches in India, ICC takes big action

The T20 World Cup 2026 is set to commence in just one month. In such a scenario, schedule changes are expected to be a logistical nightmare for the organisers. As per the original schedule, Bangladesh is slated to play three of its Group C matches in Kolkata and one in Mumbai. Their first match is against the West Indies on February 7, followed by Italy on February 9, and England on February 14, all scheduled to be held in Kolkata. Their final group stage match is against Nepal at the Wankhede Stadium on February 17.