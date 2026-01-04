Bangladesh retaliates after Mustafizur Rahman's IPL ouster, plans major move to thwart India.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have removed Mustafizur Rahman from their IPL (Indian Premier League) team following directives from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). This has not gone down well with Bangladesh. Government advisor Asif Nazrul stated, "We will not tolerate any insult to Bangladeshi cricket, cricketers, or Bangladesh under any circumstances. The days of slavery are over." He added that Bangladesh has requested the shifting of its T20 World Cup league matches from India to Sri Lanka due to security concerns for the players. Furthermore, a request has been made to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to suspend the broadcast of the IPL in Bangladesh.