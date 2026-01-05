5 January 2026,

Monday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Cricket News

Joe Root’s century against Australia makes history, equals Ponting, closes in on Tendulkar

Australia vs England 5th Ashes Test Day 2 Highlights: Joe Root's century in the first innings of the fifth Ashes Test against Australia has put England in a strong position. This is Root's 41st century, and with this century, he has equalled Ricky Ponting's record for the most Test centuries.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 05, 2026

Aus vs Eng 5th Test Day 2 Highlights

Joe Root acknowledges the crowd after scoring a century. (Photo: IANS)

Aus vs Eng 5th Test Day 2 Highlights: The fifth and final Ashes Test between Australia and England is being played at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. Resuming from 211/3 on the first day, England had scored 336 runs for the loss of 6 wickets by lunch on the second day. Star batsman Joe Root was batting on 138 runs, scored off 200 balls, with the help of 14 fours. This is Root's second Test century of the series and his 41st overall. With this century, Root has jointly become the third player with the most Test centuries. He has equalled the record of Australian great Ricky Ponting.

Most Test Centuries

51 – Sachin Tendulkar

45 – Jacques Kallis

41 – Ricky Ponting

41 – Joe Root*

38 – Kumar Sangakkara

Most Test Centuries Since 2021

24 – Joe Root

10 – Steven Smith

10 – Kane Williamson

10 – Harry Brook

10 – Shubman Gill

Multiple centuries for England in away Ashes since 1994/95

3 – Michael Vaughan in 2002/03

3 – Alastair Cook in 2010/11

2 – Jonathan Trott in 2010/11

2 – Joe Root in 2025/26

A Look at the Match

After resuming from 211/3 on the first day, the first session on the second day was not very productive for England. They lost their fourth wicket at the score of 226, with Harry Brook falling victim to Boland after scoring 84 runs. Following this, captain Ben Stokes was dismissed for a duck by Mitchell Starc. Thereafter, Jamie Smith came to support Joe Root. In the meantime, Joe Root completed his 41st Test century. England lost their sixth wicket at the score of 323, with Jamie Smith falling victim to Labuschagne after scoring 46 runs. By lunch on the second day, England had scored 336 runs for the loss of 6 wickets.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Latest Cricket News

Published on:

05 Jan 2026 08:11 am

English News / Sports / Cricket News / Joe Root’s century against Australia makes history, equals Ponting, closes in on Tendulkar

Big News

View All

Cricket News

Sports

Trending

Bangladesh retaliates after Mustafizur Rahman's IPL ouster, plans major move to thwart India.

Mustafizur Rahman row
Cricket News

BCCI orders KKR to release Mustafizur Rahman

BCCI orders to KKR release mustafizur rahman
Cricket News

India vs New Zealand: Indian ODI Squad Announcement Today, Three Major Changes Expected in Squad! This Veteran Could Make a Comeback

Ishan Kishan and Mohammed Shami
Cricket News

India U19 vs SA U19 Live Streaming: Know when and where to watch live in India

Ind U19 vs SA U19 Live Streaming
Cricket News

Jason Gillespie's Sensational Revelation After Quitting Pakistan Coaching: 'I Was Humiliated…', PCB Did Not Pay Salary

Jason Gillespie
Cricket News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.