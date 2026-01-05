Joe Root’s century against Australia makes history, equals Ponting, closes in on Tendulkar

Aus vs Eng 5th Test Day 2 Highlights: The fifth and final Ashes Test between Australia and England is being played at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. Resuming from 211/3 on the first day, England had scored 336 runs for the loss of 6 wickets by lunch on the second day. Star batsman Joe Root was batting on 138 runs, scored off 200 balls, with the help of 14 fours. This is Root's second Test century of the series and his 41st overall. With this century, Root has jointly become the third player with the most Test centuries. He has equalled the record of Australian great Ricky Ponting.