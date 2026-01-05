Joe Root’s century against Australia makes history, equals Ponting, closes in on Tendulkar

Joe Root acknowledges the crowd after scoring a century. (Photo: IANS)
Aus vs Eng 5th Test Day 2 Highlights: The fifth and final Ashes Test between Australia and England is being played at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. Resuming from 211/3 on the first day, England had scored 336 runs for the loss of 6 wickets by lunch on the second day. Star batsman Joe Root was batting on 138 runs, scored off 200 balls, with the help of 14 fours. This is Root's second Test century of the series and his 41st overall. With this century, Root has jointly become the third player with the most Test centuries. He has equalled the record of Australian great Ricky Ponting.
51 – Sachin Tendulkar
45 – Jacques Kallis
41 – Ricky Ponting
41 – Joe Root*
38 – Kumar Sangakkara
24 – Joe Root
10 – Steven Smith
10 – Kane Williamson
10 – Harry Brook
10 – Shubman Gill
3 – Michael Vaughan in 2002/03
3 – Alastair Cook in 2010/11
2 – Jonathan Trott in 2010/11
2 – Joe Root in 2025/26
After resuming from 211/3 on the first day, the first session on the second day was not very productive for England. They lost their fourth wicket at the score of 226, with Harry Brook falling victim to Boland after scoring 84 runs. Following this, captain Ben Stokes was dismissed for a duck by Mitchell Starc. Thereafter, Jamie Smith came to support Joe Root. In the meantime, Joe Root completed his 41st Test century. England lost their sixth wicket at the score of 323, with Jamie Smith falling victim to Labuschagne after scoring 46 runs. By lunch on the second day, England had scored 336 runs for the loss of 6 wickets.
