Varun Chakravarthy claims 5-wicket haul but sets an unwanted record, becoming the first Indian to do so

Varun Chakravarthy T20i Record: Varun Chakravarthy gave five consecutive shocks to South Africa on Sunday night, but despite this, India had to face defeat. Meanwhile, Varun created an unwanted record by taking 5 wickets haul.

New DelhiNov 11, 2024 / 12:38 pm

Patrika Desk

Varun Chakravarthy T20i Record
Varun Chakravarthy T20i Record: The series of four T20 International matches between India and South Africa has now been tied at 1-1. In the second match played at St. George’s Park, India had to face defeat on Sunday night. The Indian team had scored only 124 runs on the scoreboard while batting first. In response, South Africa won the match by 3 wickets in 19 overs. At one point in the match, Varun Chakravarthy’s deadly bowling had pushed South Africa back, but in the last few overs, Tristan Stubbs’ powerful batting took the match away from India.

First Indian to take 5 wickets haul in a losing cause

Varun Chakravarthy claimed 5 wicket haul in this match, but he has also got an unwanted record to his name. Taking 5 wickets haul in T20 International cricket is a big achievement, but the real joy eluded Varun. He is the first Indian player to take a five-wicket haul in a losing cause in T20 International cricket.

Other Indian bowlers who have taken 5 wickets haul in T20

Before Varun, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, and Yuzvendra Chahal have taken 5 wickets haul in T20 International cricket, but all of them have done so in India’s winning matches. Varun’s performance is the best performance by any full member nation’s bowler in a losing cause.

Mustafizur and Matt Short’s record broken

Varun Chakravarthy took 5 wickets for just 17 runs in the second match against South Africa. Previously, this record was held by Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman and Australia’s Matt Short, who both claimed 5 wickets while conceding 22 runs in the defeat of their respective teams.

