Varun Chakravarthy claims 5-wicket haul but sets an unwanted record, becoming the first Indian to do so

First Indian to take 5 wickets haul in a losing cause Varun Chakravarthy claimed 5 wicket haul in this match, but he has also got an unwanted record to his name. Taking 5 wickets haul in T20 International cricket is a big achievement, but the real joy eluded Varun. He is the first Indian player to take a five-wicket haul in a losing cause in T20 International cricket.

Other Indian bowlers who have taken 5 wickets haul in T20 Before Varun, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, and Yuzvendra Chahal have taken 5 wickets haul in T20 International cricket, but all of them have done so in India’s winning matches. Varun’s performance is the best performance by any full member nation’s bowler in a losing cause.