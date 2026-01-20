20 January 2026,

Tuesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Budget 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Cricket News

BCCI Likely to Deliver Major Blow to Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Salaries May Be Slashed by More Than Half

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is preparing to make a significant change to the players' annual central contract system, which could lead to substantial shifts in the rankings of India's top cricketers.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Manoj Kumar Rohilla

Jan 20, 2026

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Latest News

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is preparing to make a significant change to the players' annual central contract system, which could lead to considerable shifts in the rankings of India's top cricketers. According to reports, the BCCI's selection committee has proposed the complete abolition of the prestigious Grade A+ category. This move would directly impact senior players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, potentially halving their salaries if implemented.

A+ Category to be Abolished!

The proposal presented by the selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, recommends dividing contracts into just three categories – A, B, and C – instead of the current four-tier system. If the BCCI's Apex Council approves this model, the A+ category, which currently offers ₹7 crore, will be eliminated.

Kohli and Rohit to be Placed in Grade B!

A report by ANI, quoting a BCCI official, states that if the new structure is passed, players will be grouped based on their participation in current formats, rather than their stature or legacy. Under the proposed plan, Kohli and Rohit, who now only play the ODI format, would be placed in Grade B, which currently offers ₹3 crore.

Proposal to be Discussed in Next Meeting

The Apex Council is expected to discuss this proposal in its upcoming meeting, where it will also be clarified whether the structural changes will be accompanied by alterations in the pay slabs. Another senior BCCI source, quoted in the report, indicated that nothing is final yet, but there is a clear intention to link contracts with workload, formats played, and future planning.

Key Players in Current Grades

It is worth noting that in the current 2024-25 central contract list announced in April 2025, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jasprit Bumrah were in Grade A+. Grade A included players like Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, and Rishabh Pant. Meanwhile, players such as Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shreyas Iyer were in Grade B. A large group of emerging players was placed in Grade C.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Cricket news in Hindi

Latest Cricket News

Published on:

20 Jan 2026 02:50 pm

News / Sports / Cricket News / BCCI Likely to Deliver Major Blow to Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Salaries May Be Slashed by More Than Half

Big News

View All

Cricket News

Sports

Trending

ICC issues January 21 ultimatum to Bangladesh; refusal to tour India means new team for T20 World Cup

ICC ultimatum to BCB
Cricket News

Virat Kohli Creates History Again, Shatters Multiple Records in One Go Along with Sachin Tendulkar's Milestone

Virat kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar record
Cricket News

India Qualifies for Super-6 with Second Consecutive Win in U19 World Cup, Check Other Teams' Standings

U19 World Cup 2026 Scenario
Cricket News

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Pitch Report: Indore’s Holkar Stadium is Batting Friendly, High-Scoring Match Expected

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Pitch Report
Cricket News

PAK U19 vs ENG U19: Ali Raza's Blunder Leads to Run Out, Pakistan Loses Match

u19 world cup pakistan u19 vs england u19 ali raza got run out in a bizarre way
Cricket News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.