BCCI Likely to Deliver Major Blow to Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Salaries May Be Slashed by More Than Half

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is preparing to make a significant change to the players' annual central contract system, which could lead to considerable shifts in the rankings of India's top cricketers. According to reports, the BCCI's selection committee has proposed the complete abolition of the prestigious Grade A+ category. This move would directly impact senior players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, potentially halving their salaries if implemented.
The proposal presented by the selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, recommends dividing contracts into just three categories – A, B, and C – instead of the current four-tier system. If the BCCI's Apex Council approves this model, the A+ category, which currently offers ₹7 crore, will be eliminated.
A report by ANI, quoting a BCCI official, states that if the new structure is passed, players will be grouped based on their participation in current formats, rather than their stature or legacy. Under the proposed plan, Kohli and Rohit, who now only play the ODI format, would be placed in Grade B, which currently offers ₹3 crore.
The Apex Council is expected to discuss this proposal in its upcoming meeting, where it will also be clarified whether the structural changes will be accompanied by alterations in the pay slabs. Another senior BCCI source, quoted in the report, indicated that nothing is final yet, but there is a clear intention to link contracts with workload, formats played, and future planning.
It is worth noting that in the current 2024-25 central contract list announced in April 2025, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jasprit Bumrah were in Grade A+. Grade A included players like Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, and Rishabh Pant. Meanwhile, players such as Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shreyas Iyer were in Grade B. A large group of emerging players was placed in Grade C.
