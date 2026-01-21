PCB Adds Fuel to Fire with Email to ICC Ahead of Final Decision on Bangladesh's T20 World Cup Participation

ICC Chairman Jay Shah and PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi. In the inset, players from Bangladesh and Pakistan. (Photo source: IANS)
PCB email to ICC in support of Bangladesh: Pakistan has once again added fuel to the fire before the final decision on Bangladesh's participation in the T20 World Cup 2026. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly sent an email to the International Cricket Council (ICC) in support of Bangladesh. The email stated that the BCB's concern about not playing matches in India amid political tensions is valid and that it fully supports this stance.
According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, the PCB has expressed its support for the BCB's stance in an email sent to the ICC, and a copy of this email has also been sent to the ICC board members. The report also stated that the global body has called a board meeting on Wednesday to discuss this issue, which will also include discussions on the earlier request to shift Bangladesh's group stage matches to Sri Lanka, citing security concerns in India.
However, it is not clear whether this meeting has been called specifically in response to the PCB's letter, but the report stated that there is no possibility of changing the tournament schedule or shifting Bangladesh's matches to Sri Lanka. The ICC had previously rejected this proposal and reiterated the same during lengthy discussions with the BCB.
Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Board is adamant about refusing to send the team to India. The BCB had reportedly proposed to swap its group with Ireland, which is in Group C and is scheduled to play all its initial matches in Sri Lanka. That suggestion has also been rejected by the ICC earlier, and Ireland itself is against swapping groups.
Big NewsView All
Cricket News
Sports
Trending