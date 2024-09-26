Wave of mourning in the cricket world, wife of this Indian cricket giant who won the World Cup has passed away

The former aggressive right-handed batsman and off-spin bowler of the Indian team wrote on social media, “My wife Poonam is no longer in this world. She took her last breath at 12:40 pm today. Thank you for your condolences.”

Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed condolences on the demise of Poonam Jha Azad. She said that she had known Poonam for a long time and that Poonam had been seriously ill for the past few years. Kirti and his family made every possible effort and were with Poonam in her final days. Mamata Banerjee expressed her deep sympathies to Kirti and his family and prayed for the peace of Poonam’s soul.

Kirti Azad, son of former Bihar Chief Minister Bhagwat Jha Azad, won the Lok Sabha election from Darbhanga in Bihar on a BJP ticket in 2014. He joined the Indian National Congress in February 2019 and later joined the Trinamool Congress on November 23, 2021, after meeting Mamata Banerjee in Delhi.

Kirti Azad was also a member of the Indian team that won the 1983 Cricket World Cup. He was selected for the tour of Australia and New Zealand in 1980-81 and made his Test debut in Wellington. He was part of the Indian team that won the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

Kirti Azad played 7 Tests and 25 ODIs for the Indian cricket team. He scored 135 runs at an average of 11.25 in Test matches and did not have much success in ODIs. However, his first-class career was impressive, where he scored runs at an average of 39.48 and took 234 wickets at an average of 30.72 in 142 matches.