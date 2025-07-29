40-Year-Old Mahesh Tambe Creates History with Fastest Ever T20I Five-Wicket Haul

Mahesh Tambe's Fastest 5-Wicket Haul in T20I: Finland's cricket team recently toured Estonia, where they played a three-match international T20 series. The visiting Finnish team won the series 2-1. In the third match of this series, Mahesh Tambe, a previously unknown fast bowler from Finland, created history by taking a five-wicket haul in just eight balls. This is the fastest five-wicket haul in T20I cricket history, catapulting Mahesh Tambe into the media spotlight. Let's find out more about Tambe and his incredible feat.
Mahesh Tambe, the Finland star pacer who caused a sensation in T20 International cricket by taking five wickets in just eight balls, has now set a new world record for the fastest five-wicket haul in T20I cricket. In the third T20 match against Estonia, Tambe took 5 wickets for 19 runs in 2 overs, leading Finland to a 5-wicket victory. For this outstanding performance, Tambe was also awarded the Player of the Match.
Born on 25 September 1985, Mahesh Tambe is a right-arm fast bowler. Through hard work, he has maintained his place in the team at the age of 40 and has now achieved a world record with this incredible performance. He has taken 28 wickets in 24 T20 matches so far. His best performance is 5 wickets for 19 runs against Estonia.
In the match, Estonia batted first and scored 141 runs in 19.4 overs, losing all their wickets. Bilal Masood top-scored for Estonia with 26 runs, while seven batsmen failed to reach double figures. Mahesh Tambe dismissed half of the Estonian team. Chasing a target of 142, Finland achieved victory with 5 wickets remaining and 11 balls to spare. Arvind Mohan scored 67 runs for Finland. Habib Khan and Arslan took 2 wickets each for Estonia.