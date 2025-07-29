40-Year-Old Mahesh Tambe Creates History with Fastest Ever T20I Five-Wicket Haul

Mahesh Tambe, the Finland star pacer who caused a sensation in T20 International cricket by taking five wickets in just eight balls, has now set a new world record for the fastest five-wicket haul in T20I cricket. In the third T20 match against Estonia, Tambe took 5 wickets for 19 runs in 2 overs, leading Finland to a 5-wicket victory. For this outstanding performance, Tambe was also awarded the Player of the Match.