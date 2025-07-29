29 July 2025,

Tuesday

Cricket News

40-Year-Old Mahesh Tambe Creates History with Fastest Ever T20I Five-Wicket Haul

Mahesh Tambe Achieves Fastest Five-Wicket Haul in T20I History: Finland pacer Mahesh Tambe created history in a T20 International match between Estonia and Finland, taking five wickets in just eight balls. This is the fastest five-wicket haul in T20I cricket history.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 29, 2025

Mahesh Tambe Fastest 5 wickets Haul
Mahesh Tambe Fastest 5-Wicket Haul: Finland pacer Mahesh Tambe takes the fastest 5-wicket haul in T20I history. (Photo Source: X@/cricketfinland)

Mahesh Tambe's Fastest 5-Wicket Haul in T20I: Finland's cricket team recently toured Estonia, where they played a three-match international T20 series. The visiting Finnish team won the series 2-1. In the third match of this series, Mahesh Tambe, a previously unknown fast bowler from Finland, created history by taking a five-wicket haul in just eight balls. This is the fastest five-wicket haul in T20I cricket history, catapulting Mahesh Tambe into the media spotlight. Let's find out more about Tambe and his incredible feat.

Player of the Match Award for a Stunning Performance

Mahesh Tambe, the Finland star pacer who caused a sensation in T20 International cricket by taking five wickets in just eight balls, has now set a new world record for the fastest five-wicket haul in T20I cricket. In the third T20 match against Estonia, Tambe took 5 wickets for 19 runs in 2 overs, leading Finland to a 5-wicket victory. For this outstanding performance, Tambe was also awarded the Player of the Match.

Mahesh Tambe's Remarkable Achievement at 40

Born on 25 September 1985, Mahesh Tambe is a right-arm fast bowler. Through hard work, he has maintained his place in the team at the age of 40 and has now achieved a world record with this incredible performance. He has taken 28 wickets in 24 T20 matches so far. His best performance is 5 wickets for 19 runs against Estonia.

Match Summary

In the match, Estonia batted first and scored 141 runs in 19.4 overs, losing all their wickets. Bilal Masood top-scored for Estonia with 26 runs, while seven batsmen failed to reach double figures. Mahesh Tambe dismissed half of the Estonian team. Chasing a target of 142, Finland achieved victory with 5 wickets remaining and 11 balls to spare. Arvind Mohan scored 67 runs for Finland. Habib Khan and Arslan took 2 wickets each for Estonia.

Latest Cricket News

Published on:

29 Jul 2025 01:41 pm

Cricket News
