Cricket News

45 Balls, 0 Runs! Rashid Khan Spins a Web Around Warner-Williamson Team

London Spirit managed only 80 runs in 94 balls and were all out six balls before the scheduled end of their innings.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 06, 2025

Rashid Khan takes three wickets in opening match of The Hundred (Photo - ESPNcricinfo)

The first match of England's renowned The Hundred tournament was a thrilling encounter between Oval Invincibles and London Spirit, played at Lord's Cricket Ground in London. Oval Invincibles secured a six-wicket victory over London Spirit, thanks largely to the dangerous bowling of Afghan spinner Rashid Khan.

London Spirit, winning the toss, elected to bat first – a decision that proved to be entirely wrong. They managed only 80 runs in 94 balls, getting bowled out with six balls to spare. A staggering 45 balls were dot balls; almost half their innings was spent facing dot balls. Despite the presence of veteran batsmen like David Warner and Kane Williamson, they failed to make a significant impact, both dismissed for 9 runs each.

Ashton Turner was the top scorer for London Spirit, making 21 runs off 14 balls. For Oval Invincibles, Rashid Khan's bowling was exceptional. In his 20 balls, he bowled 15 dot balls, conceding only 11 runs and taking three crucial wickets. Rashid's outstanding performance completely stifled the London Spirit batting line-up.

Besides Rashid, Sam Curran took 3 wickets for 18 runs in 19 balls, including 10 dot balls. Behrendorff took 1 wicket, and Jordan Clark claimed 2. Tom Curran, Nathan Sowter, and Will Jacks also bowled accurately, denying London Spirit batsmen scoring opportunities.

Oval Invincibles comfortably chased down the 81-run target, reaching the total in 69 balls for the loss of 4 wickets. This win marked a triumphant start to the tournament for the Invincibles. Rashid Khan was deservedly named Player of the Match.

Published on:

06 Aug 2025 01:16 pm

English News / Sports / Cricket News / 45 Balls, 0 Runs! Rashid Khan Spins a Web Around Warner-Williamson Team
