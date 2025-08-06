45 Balls, 0 Runs! Rashid Khan Spins a Web Around Warner-Williamson Team

London Spirit, winning the toss, elected to bat first – a decision that proved to be entirely wrong. They managed only 80 runs in 94 balls, getting bowled out with six balls to spare. A staggering 45 balls were dot balls; almost half their innings was spent facing dot balls. Despite the presence of veteran batsmen like David Warner and Kane Williamson, they failed to make a significant impact, both dismissed for 9 runs each.