Aakash Chopra picks India's Playing XI for first ODI against Australia, excludes Kuldeep and 3 others

Aakash Chopra picks India vs Australia 1st ODI playing XI: The Indian team, after thrashing the West Indies, is now gearing up for their tour of Australia. This tour will commence with a three-match ODI series on October 19. For this series, India has sent a 15-member cricket team to Australia. Experienced Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are set to make a comeback after a long time in this series, and Shreyas Iyer, who was overlooked in Test and T20 internationals, will also return. The BCCI selectors have handed over the captaincy of the team to Shubman Gill in place of Rohit Sharma. Now all eyes are on which playing XI Gill will field in the first match. Meanwhile, former India opener and commentator Aakash Chopra has selected India's playing XI.