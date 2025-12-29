29 December 2025,

Monday

Cricket News

Hugh Morris dies: Cricket world mourns former England batsman's passing amidst Ashes series

Hugh Morris dies: Former England batsman Hugh Morris has died of cancer amidst the Ashes. News of his demise has sent waves of grief through the cricket fraternity. Many former cricketers have expressed their condolences and sorrow over his passing.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 29, 2025

Hugh Morris die

Representative Image

Hugh Morris dies: Former England and Glamorgan batsman Hugh Morris has died at the age of 62, amidst the Ashes series. It is reported that he was suffering from cancer. He served in senior positions for both the country and the county. During his tenure, the English team won three Ashes series and the 2010 T20 World Cup. News of his demise has sent a wave of grief through the cricket fraternity. Former Indian team head coach Ravi Shastri, along with several other former cricketers, has expressed condolences and paid tribute to him.

Glamorgan's Youngest Captain

Morris became Glamorgan's youngest captain at the age of just 22 and later returned to the role in his career, leading them to the Sunday League title in 1993. Morris, who played three Test matches in 1991, could not make a significant impact, averaging 19.16. He also captained the England A team on tours of South Africa, the West Indies, and Sri Lanka.

19,785 First-Class Runs

He scored 19,785 first-class runs as an opening batsman at an average of 40.29. After ending his 17-year playing career in 1997, Morris held several off-field roles at the England and Wales Cricket Board. After serving as Deputy and Acting Chief Executive, Morris worked as England's first Managing Director from 2007 to 2013. During this period, the men's team reached the number one spot in the Test rankings, won three Ashes series, and the 2010 T20 World Cup.

Diagnosed with Bowel Cancer in 2022

Morris returned to South Wales in 2013 and served as Glamorgan's Chief Executive for 9 years. In 2022, he was diagnosed with bowel cancer, which had spread to his liver. The county announced his death on Sunday.

Left a Fantastic Legacy for Us - Dan Cherry

Dan Cherry, who succeeded Morris as Glamorgan's Chief Executive two years ago, said that everyone at Glamorgan County Cricket Club and beyond is deeply saddened to hear this tragic news about Hugh. He always led from the front, both as a player and an administrator. He has left a fantastic legacy for us, including an international-class stadium at Sophia Gardens.

Deeply Saddened to Hear - Ravi Shastri

Former all-rounder and former Indian team head coach Ravi Shastri, who played with Morris at Glamorgan, paid tribute on X, writing that he was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of his teammate and captain Hugh Morris.

'Lost a Great Player'

The Welsh cricket club stated that the entire sport has lost a great player, a tireless administrator, and a wonderful human being of great dignity and integrity. Morris had previously beaten throat cancer after being diagnosed in 2002. He was a patron of Heads Up, a charity focusing on head and neck cancer.

Hugh Morris Was a True Giant of Our Game - ECB

England Cricket Board Chairman Richard Thompson said that Hugh Morris was a true giant of our game, who played a transformative role in shaping cricket in England and Wales. He will be remembered for his contributions on and off the field. He dedicated his life to cricket in a selfless and extraordinary manner.

Published on:

29 Dec 2025 12:35 pm

Cricket News / Hugh Morris dies: Cricket world mourns former England batsman's passing amidst Ashes series

