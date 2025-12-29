Hugh Morris dies: Cricket world mourns former England batsman's passing amidst Ashes series

Hugh Morris dies: Former England and Glamorgan batsman Hugh Morris has died at the age of 62, amidst the Ashes series. It is reported that he was suffering from cancer. He served in senior positions for both the country and the county. During his tenure, the English team won three Ashes series and the 2010 T20 World Cup. News of his demise has sent a wave of grief through the cricket fraternity. Former Indian team head coach Ravi Shastri, along with several other former cricketers, has expressed condolences and paid tribute to him.