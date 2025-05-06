Aaron Finch Calls for Rishabh Pant's Resignation After Poor LSG Captaincy

‘Playoff Hopes Dim’ Batting at number four against Punjab Kings, he scored only 18 runs off 17 balls. Lucknow Super Giants lost the match by 37 runs. This is LSG’s third consecutive defeat in the tournament, making their playoff qualification prospects look increasingly difficult. Meanwhile, former Australian cricketer Aaron Finch has made a significant statement regarding Rishabh Pant.

Finch’s Advice to Pant Aaron Finch suggested that Pant should relinquish wicketkeeping duties and hand them over to Nicholas Pooran. Finch stated on JioStar that captaining while wicketkeeping is challenging. He explained that there are only a few seconds between overs to speak with your bowlers, which is insufficient time. He highlighted the frustration when things don’t go as planned.