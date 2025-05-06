scriptAaron Finch Calls for Rishabh Pant's Resignation After Poor LSG Captaincy | Latest News | Patrika News
Aaron Finch Calls for Rishabh Pant's Resignation After Poor LSG Captaincy

He further added that perhaps it’s time for Pant to tell Pooran, “You take over the wicketkeeping; I need to find my batting rhythm, execute plans better, and focus on a more direct attacking approach.”

BharatMay 06, 2025 / 02:57 pm

Patrika Desk

rishabh pant
Rishabh Pant’s Performance in IPL 2025: Star Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant was bought by the Lucknow Super Giants franchise for a whopping ₹27 crore at the IPL 2025 auction, with high expectations. He was subsequently appointed captain of the team. However, Pant has disappointed, both with the bat and in his captaincy. In this season, he has managed only 128 runs in his 10 innings so far. This includes five single-digit scores, one half-century, and one duck. Against Punjab Kings, he changed his batting order on Sunday but still failed to make a significant impact.

‘Playoff Hopes Dim’

Batting at number four against Punjab Kings, he scored only 18 runs off 17 balls. Lucknow Super Giants lost the match by 37 runs. This is LSG’s third consecutive defeat in the tournament, making their playoff qualification prospects look increasingly difficult. Meanwhile, former Australian cricketer Aaron Finch has made a significant statement regarding Rishabh Pant.

Finch’s Advice to Pant

Aaron Finch suggested that Pant should relinquish wicketkeeping duties and hand them over to Nicholas Pooran. Finch stated on JioStar that captaining while wicketkeeping is challenging. He explained that there are only a few seconds between overs to speak with your bowlers, which is insufficient time. He highlighted the frustration when things don’t go as planned.

‘Time Has Come’

He further added that perhaps it’s time for Pant to tell Pooran, “You take over the wicketkeeping; I need to find my batting rhythm, execute plans better, and focus on a more direct attacking approach.” It’s worth noting that IPL 2025 has been Pant’s worst season to date.

