BCCI Warns RCA: No IPL matches in Jaipur until elections are held

Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium (Photo: IPL official site)
Rajasthan Royals, Indian Premier League 2026: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued a stern warning to the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA), stating that no Indian Premier League (IPL) matches will be held at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium until the RCA conducts its elections. The BCCI has made it clear that having an elected body is a mandatory condition for any state association.
IPL Chairman Arun Singh Dhumal clarified that the RCA has been informed about this requirement since last year, but elections have not yet taken place. Currently, the RCA is being run by an ad-hoc committee amidst disputes between two rival factions. This situation is causing complications in venue clearance.
Dhumal stated, "We had already informed the state association in writing that until the RCA conducts elections and an elected body comes into existence, it will be difficult for us to host the IPL at that venue." He further explained that the RCA has not conducted elections so far, and it is now up to the franchise to deem the stadium and facilities suitable for IPL matches. Dhumal added, "Only when our due diligence is complete and if the RCA successfully conducts fair and smooth elections, will we consider Jaipur as a host venue."
It is noteworthy that for the past two years, the Rajasthan Cricket Association has been managed by an ad-hoc committee appointed by the state government. This committee is headed by Din Dayal Kumawat. Jaipur has been the home ground for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) for the past 18 years, but due to recent circumstances, the franchise has started exploring alternatives. According to a report by Cricbuzz on November 23, the Rajasthan Royals management has identified Pune as a potential venue for their home games and has inspected the city for this purpose.
Although the RCA claims it has not received any formal letter from the BCCI, it remains in contact with the Rajasthan Royals management. Din Dayal Kumawat said, "We are fully prepared from our end to host IPL matches at the SMS Stadium. Discussions are ongoing with the Rajasthan Royals management. If the BCCI has any objections regarding the RCA, we will discuss it with the state government and resolve it."
Further clarifying the BCCI's stand, Arun Dhumal stated that the board had already cautioned the RCA about this last year. He said, "Until elections are held and a new elected body is in place, it is difficult to conduct the tournament there. Additionally, the stadium and facilities must also meet IPL standards."
Meanwhile, Arun Dhumal also provided a significant update regarding Bengaluru. Questions had been raised about the venue after a stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4, but the BCCI now appears confident. Dhumal said, "I have spoken with KSCA officials. They are in touch with the state government, and the discussions have been positive. We are fully confident that Bengaluru will be available as an IPL venue."
The BCCI emphasised that an elected body is mandatory for any state association to ensure the smooth conduct of major tournaments like the IPL. Fans and cricket enthusiasts are now hoping for early elections from the RCA, otherwise, Rajasthan might lose out on hosting IPL matches.
