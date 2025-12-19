19 December 2025,

Friday

Cricket News

Shubman Gill Spotted with Team at Ahmedabad Airport, Fans Ask – Toe Injury? BCCI Can't Even Lie!

Is Gill genuinely injured or has he been dropped from the team? This is a big question. Gill has been consistently flopping for some time now. He was being given continuous opportunities, while an in-form batsman like Samson was not being included in the playing XI. Because of this, fans were questioning the team management and selectors.

2 min read
Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 19, 2025

IND vs SA 1st Test

Indian team head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill.

India vs South Africa, 5th T20: The final T20 match between India and South Africa will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Indian vice-captain Shubman Gill might be rested for this match. According to media reports, Gill sustained a toe injury during a training session. In Gill's absence, wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson could get another opportunity to open the innings.

Is Gill genuinely injured or dropped from the team?

Is Gill genuinely injured, or has he been dropped from the team? This is a big question. Gill has been consistently failing for some time now. He was being given continuous opportunities, while an in-form batsman like Samson was not being included in the playing XI. Fans were questioning the team management and selectors over this.

Gill seen exiting the airport

A video is going viral on social media before the fifth match. In this, Gill is seen exiting the Ahmedabad airport. In the video, Gill is seen talking and laughing with Abhishek and walking out casually. Commenting on this, one user wrote, "Toe injury? If that's the case, what is Gill doing with the team? He was with the team even when he had a neck injury. BCCI doesn't even know how to lie! With cameras all around, the truth comes out." Another user wrote, "This is all drama. He will score runs against New Zealand now and get back into the T20 team."

Gill hasn't scored a half-century in 17 innings

Gill's performance in the series against South Africa has also been disappointing. He scored only 32 runs in the first three matches. Since his return to the team, Gill has scored only 291 runs in 14 innings at a poor average of 20.23. Surprisingly, Gill has not scored a single half-century in his last 17 innings, and his best score is 47, which came against Pakistan in the Asia Cup.

Samson's opening record is very good

Meanwhile, Samson has shown excellent form as an opener since the 2024 T20 World Cup. That year, he scored 436 runs in 13 matches at an average of 43.60 and a strike rate of nearly 183, including three centuries. Sanju is the only Indian batsman to score three centuries in a calendar year.

Related Topics

India vs South Africa T20 Series 2025

Published on:

19 Dec 2025 02:45 pm

English News / Sports / Cricket News / Shubman Gill Spotted with Team at Ahmedabad Airport, Fans Ask – Toe Injury? BCCI Can't Even Lie!

Cricket News

Sports

