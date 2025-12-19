Yuzvendra Chahal suffering from dengue and chikungunya

Notably, Chahal has not found a place in the Indian team since last year's T20 World Cup, and he has not played any match for the senior national team since August 2023. Before this, Chahal represented Northamptonshire while playing county cricket in England. He took 5 wickets on his debut in the One-Day Cup (List A), while his overall economy rate remained below six. He also performed brilliantly in red-ball cricket, the County Championship Division Two, where he took 19 wickets in four matches and achieved two five-wicket hauls. These performances led to his re-signing with Northamptonshire for the 2025 season.