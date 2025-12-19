Yuzvendra Chahal suffering from dengue and chikungunya

Yuzvendra Chahal bowls against Derbyshire. (Photo: County Cricket/X)
Yuzvendra Chahal Health Update: Indian star leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was not seen playing in the final match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 between Haryana and Jharkhand.
Jharkhand thrashed the Haryana bowlers. In such a situation, Chahal's absence from the Haryana team proved very costly for them. Fans kept asking throughout and after the match why Chahal did not play in this important encounter. After the match, Chahal revealed on social media why he was not a part of this historic match.
Yuzvendra Chahal revealed that he is suffering from dengue and chikungunya. The star leg-spinner wrote, "My best wishes to my team Haryana for the SMAT final. I wanted to be a part of the team, but unfortunately, I have contracted dengue and chikungunya, which has severely affected my health. Doctors have advised me to focus solely on rest and recovery. I will be back on the field soon and will bowl with full strength."
Chahal was last seen playing against Hyderabad in a group match last month. Due to illness, he will be away from cricket for several months. Chahal has been out of domestic cricket since November 30. In his post, Chahal did not mention when he would return. However, he is hoping to make a comeback in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, which starts on December 24.
Notably, Chahal has not found a place in the Indian team since last year's T20 World Cup, and he has not played any match for the senior national team since August 2023. Before this, Chahal represented Northamptonshire while playing county cricket in England. He took 5 wickets on his debut in the One-Day Cup (List A), while his overall economy rate remained below six. He also performed brilliantly in red-ball cricket, the County Championship Division Two, where he took 19 wickets in four matches and achieved two five-wicket hauls. These performances led to his re-signing with Northamptonshire for the 2025 season.
