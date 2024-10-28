scriptAfghanistan A Lift First Emerging Asia Cup with Thrilling Win over Sri Lanka A | Afghanistan A Lift First Emerging Asia Cup with Thrilling Win over Sri Lanka | Latest News | Patrika News
Afghanistan A Lift First Emerging Asia Cup with Thrilling Win over Sri Lanka A

SL vs AFG: Afghanistan’s team has created history. With the help of Atal’s half-century, the Afghan team defeated Sri Lanka by 7 wickets and won the Emerging Asia Cup title for the first time.

Oct 28, 2024

Patrika Desk

SL vs AFG: Afghanistan’s team has created history by winning the Emerging Asia Cup title for the first time. After defeating India A in the semi-finals, the Afghan team defeated Sri Lanka A by 7 wickets in the final. The hero of this win was Atal, who played a brilliant half-century innings in the final. It is worth noting that the senior team of Afghanistan, which had not achieved this feat until now, has been achieved by the A team. Sri Lanka A scored 133 runs in 20 overs at the loss of 7 wickets. In response, Afghanistan A scored 134 runs at the loss of 3 wickets, registering a magnificent win.

India won the title in 2013

The hero of Afghanistan’s win was Sedikullah Atal. He scored 55 runs in 55 balls with the help of 3 fours and 1 six. It is worth noting that Sedikullah Atal has scored more than 50 runs in 5 consecutive matches in the entire tournament and has written the script of Afghanistan’s title win. Pakistan won the title in 2023 and India A was the runner-up. The Indian team won the title in 2013, and Sri Lanka won the title in 2017 and 2018.

Sri Lanka lost 4 wickets for just 15 runs

When Sri Lanka A came out to bat, their top order collapsed, and the team lost 4 wickets for just 15 runs. After this, Pavan Ratnayake, Sahen Arachchige, Nimish Vimukthi scored 20, 64, and 23 runs, respectively, to take Sri Lanka’s score to 133. On the other hand, Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar and Bilal Sami took 2 and 3 wickets, respectively, for Afghanistan.

Afghanistan won the match by 7 wickets

Afghanistan A, chasing Sri Lanka’s target of 134 runs, had a very poor start. Javed Akbari was out for zero. After this, captain Darwish Rasooli came and took the team’s score to 43 runs with Atal, but then he became the victim of Hemant. After this, Karim Janat scored 33 runs with 3 sixes in 27 balls and became the victim of Ishan Malinga. Meanwhile, Atal remained unbeaten and took the team to a 7-wicket win with Mohammad Ishaq.

Afghanistan A Lift First Emerging Asia Cup with Thrilling Win over Sri Lanka A

