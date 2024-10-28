Afghanistan A Lift First Emerging Asia Cup with Thrilling Win over Sri Lanka A

India won the title in 2013 The hero of Afghanistan’s win was Sedikullah Atal. He scored 55 runs in 55 balls with the help of 3 fours and 1 six. It is worth noting that Sedikullah Atal has scored more than 50 runs in 5 consecutive matches in the entire tournament and has written the script of Afghanistan’s title win. Pakistan won the title in 2023 and India A was the runner-up. The Indian team won the title in 2013, and Sri Lanka won the title in 2017 and 2018.

Sri Lanka lost 4 wickets for just 15 runs When Sri Lanka A came out to bat, their top order collapsed, and the team lost 4 wickets for just 15 runs. After this, Pavan Ratnayake, Sahen Arachchige, Nimish Vimukthi scored 20, 64, and 23 runs, respectively, to take Sri Lanka’s score to 133. On the other hand, Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar and Bilal Sami took 2 and 3 wickets, respectively, for Afghanistan.