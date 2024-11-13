scriptAfter Gautam Gambhir’s counterattack, Ponting steps back, now says this about Virat Kohli | After Gautam Gambhir&#39;s counterattack, Ponting steps back, now says this about Virat Kohli | Latest News | Patrika News
Cricket News

After Gautam Gambhir’s counterattack, Ponting steps back, now says this about Virat Kohli

Before the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Ricky Ponting, who questioned Virat Kohli’s form, has gone back on his words after being attacked by Gautam Gambhir. Ponting said he didn’t intend to criticize anyone.

New DelhiNov 13, 2024 / 11:18 am

Patrika Desk

Indian captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s form were criticised by Australia’s former captain Ricky Ponting before the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. In response, the Indian team’s head coach Gautam Gambhir said that Ponting should focus on Australian cricket. Now, Ponting has gone back on his words. He said he wasn’t surprised by Gambhir’s comments and didn’t intend to criticise Kohli.

Gambhir’s response to Ponting

Most fans expected a strong response from Ponting, but the Australian legend is now softening his stance and is not ready to fight. During an interview with 7News, Ponting was asked if he would shake hands with Indian coach Gautam Gambhir before the first Test in Perth. Ponting laughed and said, “If he comes to me, yes.”
Gambhir and Ponting have played against each other and have played together. Therefore, the Australian player knows the Indian team’s head coach Gautam Gambhir personally. Punjab Kings’ newly appointed head coach Ponting said, “We’ve played a bit of cricket against each other. I coached him at Delhi Daredevils. He’s very cheerful and lively.”

No criticism of Kohli: Ponting

Regarding his statement on Kohli, Ponting said that he didn’t intend to criticise him. “I actually said that he’s played well in Australia and will be eager to return. If you ask Virat, I’m sure he’ll be a bit concerned that he hasn’t scored as many centuries as he did in the past. Ponting said, “It’s surprising how small things are blown out of proportion, but he’s a top-class player and has performed well in Australia in the past.”

News / Sports / Cricket News / After Gautam Gambhir’s counterattack, Ponting steps back, now says this about Virat Kohli

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Jharkhand Assembly Elections: Voting underway for 43 seats in the first phase

National News

Jharkhand Assembly Elections: Voting underway for 43 seats in the first phase

in 2 hours

Rajasthan Weather: Chill begins to set in Jaipur, fog blankets Ladhuwala in Sri Ganganagar

Special

Rajasthan Weather: Chill begins to set in Jaipur, fog blankets Ladhuwala in Sri Ganganagar

in 3 hours

Threat to Salman Khan: Lyricist arrested, motive also uncovered

Bollywood

Threat to Salman Khan: Lyricist arrested, motive also uncovered

in 4 hours

Growing Weakness with Age: Dementia Risk and Brain Effects Intensify

Health

Growing Weakness with Age: Dementia Risk and Brain Effects Intensify

in 5 hours

Jharkhand Election 2024

Jharkhand Assembly Elections: पहले चरण की 43 सीटों पर वोटिंग जारी, PM मोदी की अपील- पहले मतदान, फिर जलपान!

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand Assembly Elections: पहले चरण की 43 सीटों पर वोटिंग जारी, PM मोदी की अपील- पहले मतदान, फिर जलपान!

in 4 hours

Election 2024: झारखंड में पहले चरण के लिए मतदान कल, राजस्थान, MP समेत 10 राज्यों की 32 सीटों पर उपचुनाव के लिए होगी वोटिंग

राष्ट्रीय

Election 2024: झारखंड में पहले चरण के लिए मतदान कल, राजस्थान, MP समेत 10 राज्यों की 32 सीटों पर उपचुनाव के लिए होगी वोटिंग

9 hours ago

Jharkhand Election: कांग्रेस ने घोषणा पत्र किया जारी, जनता से किए ये वादे

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand Election: कांग्रेस ने घोषणा पत्र किया जारी, जनता से किए ये वादे

12 hours ago

खड़गे के विवादित बयान के खिलाफ बीजेपी ने खोला मोर्चा, कहा- पूरी पार्टी हताशा और निराशा का शिकार

राष्ट्रीय

खड़गे के विवादित बयान के खिलाफ बीजेपी ने खोला मोर्चा, कहा- पूरी पार्टी हताशा और निराशा का शिकार

16 hours ago

Jharkhand: पहले चरण के लिए कल 43 सीटों पर मतदान, छह मंत्री, चार पूर्व सीएम के परिजनों का भविष्य दांव पर

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand: पहले चरण के लिए कल 43 सीटों पर मतदान, छह मंत्री, चार पूर्व सीएम के परिजनों का भविष्य दांव पर

20 hours ago

Maharashtra Election 2024

PM मोदी ने जहां-जहां रैलियां की, BJP का हो गया सफाया, शरद पवार ने किया कटाक्ष

मुंबई

PM मोदी ने जहां-जहां रैलियां की, BJP का हो गया सफाया, शरद पवार ने किया कटाक्ष

in 2 hours

VIDEO: उद्धव के हेलीकॉप्टर की फिर तलाशी, सुप्रिया सुले बोलीं- सिर्फ विपक्षी नेताओं की जांच क्यों?

मुंबई

VIDEO: उद्धव के हेलीकॉप्टर की फिर तलाशी, सुप्रिया सुले बोलीं- सिर्फ विपक्षी नेताओं की जांच क्यों?

in 2 hours

‘यह संविधान को बचाने की लड़ाई है’, गोंदिया में जनसभा को संबोधित करते हुए बोले Rahul Gandhi

राष्ट्रीय

‘यह संविधान को बचाने की लड़ाई है’, गोंदिया में जनसभा को संबोधित करते हुए बोले Rahul Gandhi

9 hours ago

SC, ST और OBC को बांटकर आरक्षण छीनेगी कांग्रेस… एक रहेंगे तो सेफ रहेंगे: PM मोदी

मुंबई

SC, ST और OBC को बांटकर आरक्षण छीनेगी कांग्रेस… एक रहेंगे तो सेफ रहेंगे: PM मोदी

9 hours ago

‘मेरे ऊपर नहीं हैदराबाद के निजाम पर करो गुस्सा जिसने आपके गांव जलाए और हिंदुओं की हत्या की’, महाराष्ट्र में खरगे पर जमकर बरसे योगी आदित्यनाथ

राष्ट्रीय

‘मेरे ऊपर नहीं हैदराबाद के निजाम पर करो गुस्सा जिसने आपके गांव जलाए और हिंदुओं की हत्या की’, महाराष्ट्र में खरगे पर जमकर बरसे योगी आदित्यनाथ

12 hours ago

Latest Cricket News

Rahmannullah Gurbaz created history in ODI cricket, broke Virat-Sachin and Babar’s big records in one stroke

Cricket News

Rahmannullah Gurbaz created history in ODI cricket, broke Virat-Sachin and Babar’s big records in one stroke

19 hours ago

Ponting questions Virat’s form, Gambhir retorts – What’s his business with Indian cricket?

Cricket News

Ponting questions Virat’s form, Gambhir retorts – What’s his business with Indian cricket?

2 days ago

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Virat Kohli arrives in Perth, practice to commence tomorrow

Cricket News

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Virat Kohli arrives in Perth, practice to commence tomorrow

2 days ago

Varun Chakravarthy claims 5-wicket haul but sets an unwanted record, becoming the first Indian to do so

Cricket News

Varun Chakravarthy claims 5-wicket haul but sets an unwanted record, becoming the first Indian to do so

2 days ago

Trending Sports News

After Gautam Gambhir’s counterattack, Ponting steps back, now says this about Virat Kohli

क्रिकेट

After Gautam Gambhir’s counterattack, Ponting steps back, now says this about Virat Kohli

in 5 hours

Rahmannullah Gurbaz created history in ODI cricket, broke Virat-Sachin and Babar’s big records in one stroke

क्रिकेट

Rahmannullah Gurbaz created history in ODI cricket, broke Virat-Sachin and Babar’s big records in one stroke

19 hours ago

CG News: Korba’s daughter Purvi Kanwar has increased the state’s pride, won a gold medal in Taekwondo after 8 years

खेल

CG News: Korba’s daughter Purvi Kanwar has increased the state’s pride, won a gold medal in Taekwondo after 8 years

2 days ago

Ponting questions Virat’s form, Gambhir retorts – What’s his business with Indian cricket?

क्रिकेट

Ponting questions Virat’s form, Gambhir retorts – What’s his business with Indian cricket?

2 days ago

PKL 2024: Mumba completes hat-trick of victories, defeats host UP Yoddhas 35-33

अन्य खेल

PKL 2024: Mumba completes hat-trick of victories, defeats host UP Yoddhas 35-33

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.