After Gautam Gambhir’s counterattack, Ponting steps back, now says this about Virat Kohli

Gambhir’s response to Ponting Most fans expected a strong response from Ponting, but the Australian legend is now softening his stance and is not ready to fight. During an interview with 7News, Ponting was asked if he would shake hands with Indian coach Gautam Gambhir before the first Test in Perth. Ponting laughed and said, “If he comes to me, yes.”

Gambhir and Ponting have played against each other and have played together. Therefore, the Australian player knows the Indian team’s head coach Gautam Gambhir personally. Punjab Kings’ newly appointed head coach Ponting said, “We’ve played a bit of cricket against each other. I coached him at Delhi Daredevils. He’s very cheerful and lively.”