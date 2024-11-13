After Gautam Gambhir’s counterattack, Ponting steps back, now says this about Virat Kohli

Gambhir’s response to Ponting Most fans expected a strong response from Ponting, but the Australian legend is now softening his stance and is not ready to fight. During an interview with 7News, Ponting was asked if he would shake hands with Indian coach Gautam Gambhir before the first Test in Perth. Ponting laughed and said, “If he comes to me, yes.”
Gambhir and Ponting have played against each other and have played together. Therefore, the Australian player knows the Indian team’s head coach Gautam Gambhir personally. Punjab Kings’ newly appointed head coach Ponting said, “We’ve played a bit of cricket against each other. I coached him at Delhi Daredevils. He’s very cheerful and lively.”
No criticism of Kohli: Ponting Regarding his statement on Kohli, Ponting said that he didn’t intend to criticise him. “I actually said that he’s played well in Australia and will be eager to return. If you ask Virat, I’m sure he’ll be a bit concerned that he hasn’t scored as many centuries as he did in the past. Ponting said, “It’s surprising how small things are blown out of proportion, but he’s a top-class player and has performed well in Australia in the past.”