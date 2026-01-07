After Rahman’s IPL exit, ICC hands Bangladesh a major blow; big update on T20 World Cup match venues

Bangladesh team. (Photo: ICC)
No change in venues for Bangladesh T20 World Cup: Following Mustafizur Rahman's exclusion from the IPL, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had requested the ICC to change the venues for the T20 World Cup 2026 matches. According to reports, the ICC has stated that there has been no change in the venues for Bangladesh's T20 World Cup matches as of now.
According to a Cricbuzz report, the ICC has not received any tangible or actionable information regarding any security threat to the Bangladesh team. Therefore, no changes have been made to the venues for Bangladesh's T20 World Cup matches. Although a final decision is expected before January 10, the ICC has given no indication of revising its stance.
Update to follow...
