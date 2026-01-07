7 January 2026,

Wednesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

Home

video_icon

Shorts

catch_icon

Plus

epaper_icon

Epaper

profile_icon

Profile

Cricket News

After Rahman’s IPL exit, ICC hands Bangladesh a major blow; big update on T20 World Cup match venues

No change in venues for Bangladesh T20 World Cup: Following Mustafizur Rahman's expulsion from the IPL, the ICC has delivered a significant blow to Bangladesh. According to reports, the ICC has stated that there have been no changes to the venues for Bangladesh's T20 World Cup matches as yet.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 07, 2026

No change in venues for Bangladesh T20 World Cup

Bangladesh team. (Photo: ICC)

No change in venues for Bangladesh T20 World Cup: Following Mustafizur Rahman's exclusion from the IPL, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had requested the ICC to change the venues for the T20 World Cup 2026 matches. According to reports, the ICC has stated that there has been no change in the venues for Bangladesh's T20 World Cup matches as of now.

According to a Cricbuzz report, the ICC has not received any tangible or actionable information regarding any security threat to the Bangladesh team. Therefore, no changes have been made to the venues for Bangladesh's T20 World Cup matches. Although a final decision is expected before January 10, the ICC has given no indication of revising its stance.

Update to follow...

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Latest Cricket News

Published on:

07 Jan 2026 09:17 am

English News / Sports / Cricket News / After Rahman’s IPL exit, ICC hands Bangladesh a major blow; big update on T20 World Cup match venues

Big News

View All

Cricket News

Sports

Trending

Mustafizur Rahman’s IPL release: Bangladesh hit by broadcast ban fallout, BCCI sees limited likely impact

Mustafizur Rahman row
Cricket News

Why was Shubman Gill excluded from the T20 World Cup? Harbhajan Singh reveals the reason

Harbhajan Singh on Shubman Gill
Cricket News

Bangladesh demands its T20 World Cup matches be shifted out of India; will BCCI revenue take a hit as neighbours also ban IPL broadcasting?

BCCI
Cricket News

India U19 vs SA U19: Vaibhav Suryavanshi to Wreak Havoc Today to Win Series! Watch Live for Free in India

Ind U19 vs SA U19 Live Streaming
Cricket News

After Bangladesh demands not to play T20 World Cup matches in India, ICC takes big action

ICC making New Schedule for T20 World Cup
Cricket News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.