After Team India, this young batsman is now out of the Ranji Trophy

Due to fitness and indiscipline, the career of young top-order batsman Prithvi Shaw is now completely ruined. After being dropped from Team India, he has now been dropped from the Mumbai Ranji team as well.

New Delhi•Oct 23, 2024 / 12:13 pm• Patrika Desk

Top-order batsman Prithvi Shaw has been dropped from the Mumbai team for the upcoming Ranji match against Tripura due to fitness and disciplinary reasons. The match is scheduled to be played in Agartala from October 26 to 29. Shaw, who has played five Tests, six ODIs, and one T20I for India, is once again embroiled in controversy. It is believed that the 24-year-old Shaw has not been regular in attending team practice sessions and has also gained weight. A Mumbai Cricket Association official said that his fitness and running on the field were under scrutiny. MCC has a rich history, and no player can be an exception.

Shaw has scored 7, 12, 1, and 39 not out in two Ranji matches. The Mumbai senior men’s selection committee has dropped him due to fitness and “behavioural issues. Left-handed opener Akhil Herwadkar will take his place. India’s T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav has also been rested, who scored seven runs in the previous match against Maharashtra, which Mumbai won by nine wickets.