Cricket News

Ahmedabad Rain Alert Threatens RCB vs PBKS IPL Final

RCB vs PBKS Final Weather Report: The IPL 2025 final between RCB and Punjab Kings will be played on Tuesday, 3 June, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the same venue where Qualifier 2 was delayed by approximately 2.30 hours due to rain on Sunday.

BharatJun 02, 2025 / 04:06 pm

Patrika Desk

RCB vs PBKS Final Weather Report

RCB vs PBKS Final Weather Report: The Punjab vs Mumbai match at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday began after a delay of nearly two and a half hours due to rain. (Photo source: ANI)

RCB vs PBKS Final Weather Report: The IPL 2025 has reached its final stage. The season’s last and title match will be played on Tuesday, 3 June, between Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Punjab Kings. Both teams will strive to win their first title. Fans can expect a thrilling encounter. Notably, this match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the same venue where the Punjab Kings versus Mumbai Indians qualifier 2 match was delayed by almost two and a half hours due to rain. Could rain disrupt the IPL final on Tuesday? Let’s find out what the Ahmedabad weather will be like on 3 June. And if the match is cancelled, which team will be declared the winner?

Ahmedabad Weather on Tuesday, 3 June

According to AccuWeather, there is a 64% chance of rain in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Cloudy conditions will prevail, with winds blowing at approximately 17 kilometres per hour. The minimum temperature is expected to be 27°C, and the maximum temperature could reach 38°C. AccuWeather predicts that the rain will last until 7 pm, after which the weather is expected to clear. This could lead to delays in the toss and the start of the match.

Will the Weather Play Spoilsport Again?

It is worth noting that on Sunday, the Ahmedabad Meteorological Department predicted only a 2% chance of rain for the Punjab Kings versus Mumbai Indians match, but the rainfall was far more significant, delaying the match by about two and a half hours. The Ahmedabad weather is unpredictable. However, a 64% chance of rain has been predicted for the final day. If the weather turns, the match could be washed out.

IPL 2025 Final Cancelled: Who Becomes Champion?

If the IPL 2025 final match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings is rained out, Punjab Kings will be declared the winner and RCB the runner-up. This is because Punjab Kings led by Shreyas Iyer, topped the points table after the league stage, while RCB was second. Therefore, if the match is cancelled, Punjab Kings will become champions without playing the final.

News / Sports / Cricket News / Ahmedabad Rain Alert Threatens RCB vs PBKS IPL Final

