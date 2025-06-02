Ahmedabad Rain Alert Threatens RCB vs PBKS IPL Final

Ahmedabad Weather on Tuesday, 3 June According to AccuWeather, there is a 64% chance of rain in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Cloudy conditions will prevail, with winds blowing at approximately 17 kilometres per hour. The minimum temperature is expected to be 27°C, and the maximum temperature could reach 38°C. AccuWeather predicts that the rain will last until 7 pm, after which the weather is expected to clear. This could lead to delays in the toss and the start of the match.

Will the Weather Play Spoilsport Again? It is worth noting that on Sunday, the Ahmedabad Meteorological Department predicted only a 2% chance of rain for the Punjab Kings versus Mumbai Indians match, but the rainfall was far more significant, delaying the match by about two and a half hours. The Ahmedabad weather is unpredictable. However, a 64% chance of rain has been predicted for the final day. If the weather turns, the match could be washed out.