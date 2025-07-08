Akash Deep Dedicates Edgbaston Win to Sister Fighting Stage-3 Cancer, Her Eyes Turn Moist

Akash Deep’s sister Jyoti Singh: How would the Indian team take 20 wickets in Edgbaston in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav? This was a topic of discussion among cricket experts before the match. But Akash Deep, with an unexpected performance, took 10 wickets all by himself. He not only demolished the English team's top order but also uprooted the lower order. This historic victory was celebrated not only by Team India but also by all the fans. Meanwhile, in a quiet house in Lucknow, a person watched this scene with moist eyes and a full heart. This person was none other than his elder sister, Jyoti Singh.
Jyoti Singh is battling stage 3 intestinal cancer. She is currently undergoing chemotherapy. As soon as Jyoti learned that her brother Akash Deep had dedicated the Edgbaston Test victory to her, her eyes welled up with joy. Jyoti told Mid-Day, “I didn’t expect him to talk about me on such a big platform, but when he said this achievement is for me, I felt very good. This is his biggest achievement and it came at a time when I really needed something to hold on to.”
Jyoti said that she watched every ball with her mother, Laduma Devi, who had lost her husband and elder son several years ago and was therefore most saddened. She said, “We watched the match on TV. We were all very happy.”
Akash’s 10 wickets (10/187) are now the best ever performance by an Indian fast bowler in England. But for Jyoti, those wickets meant much more. As she was undergoing 12 grueling rounds of chemotherapy, with two already completed, her brother’s heartfelt tribute provided a kind of solace that even the best medicine cannot always offer.