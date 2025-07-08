8 July 2025,

Tuesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Cricket News

Akash Deep Dedicates Edgbaston Win to Sister Fighting Stage-3 Cancer, Her Eyes Turn Moist

As soon as Jyoti learned that her brother Akash Deep had dedicated the Edgbaston Test victory to her, her eyes welled up with joy.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 08, 2025

Akash Deep’s sister Jyoti Singh
Akash Deep with sister Jyoti Singh. (Photo Credit: x/mid_day)

Akash Deep’s sister Jyoti Singh: How would the Indian team take 20 wickets in Edgbaston in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav? This was a topic of discussion among cricket experts before the match. But Akash Deep, with an unexpected performance, took 10 wickets all by himself. He not only demolished the English team's top order but also uprooted the lower order. This historic victory was celebrated not only by Team India but also by all the fans. Meanwhile, in a quiet house in Lucknow, a person watched this scene with moist eyes and a full heart. This person was none other than his elder sister, Jyoti Singh.

I really needed something – Jyoti

Jyoti Singh is battling stage 3 intestinal cancer. She is currently undergoing chemotherapy. As soon as Jyoti learned that her brother Akash Deep had dedicated the Edgbaston Test victory to her, her eyes welled up with joy. Jyoti told Mid-Day, “I didn’t expect him to talk about me on such a big platform, but when he said this achievement is for me, I felt very good. This is his biggest achievement and it came at a time when I really needed something to hold on to.”

Jyoti watched the match with her mother

Jyoti said that she watched every ball with her mother, Laduma Devi, who had lost her husband and elder son several years ago and was therefore most saddened. She said, “We watched the match on TV. We were all very happy.”

A career-changing Test for Akash Deep

Akash’s 10 wickets (10/187) are now the best ever performance by an Indian fast bowler in England. But for Jyoti, those wickets meant much more. As she was undergoing 12 grueling rounds of chemotherapy, with two already completed, her brother’s heartfelt tribute provided a kind of solace that even the best medicine cannot always offer.

Share the news:

Related Topics

India vs England Test Series 2025

Published on:

08 Jul 2025 01:56 pm

English News / Sports / Cricket News / Akash Deep Dedicates Edgbaston Win to Sister Fighting Stage-3 Cancer, Her Eyes Turn Moist
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

India Vs Eng Test

Top Categories

Health

Bollywood

National

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Code of Conduct

About Us

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.