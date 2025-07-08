Akash Deep Dedicates Edgbaston Win to Sister Fighting Stage-3 Cancer, Her Eyes Turn Moist

Akash Deep’s sister Jyoti Singh: How would the Indian team take 20 wickets in Edgbaston in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav? This was a topic of discussion among cricket experts before the match. But Akash Deep, with an unexpected performance, took 10 wickets all by himself. He not only demolished the English team's top order but also uprooted the lower order. This historic victory was celebrated not only by Team India but also by all the fans. Meanwhile, in a quiet house in Lucknow, a person watched this scene with moist eyes and a full heart. This person was none other than his elder sister, Jyoti Singh.