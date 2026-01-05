Bangladesh demands its T20 World Cup matches be shifted out of India; will BCCI revenue take a hit as neighbours also ban IPL broadcasting?

Board of Control for Cricket in India (Photo Credit: IANS)
India-Bangladesh dispute, T20 World Cup 2026: Amidst ongoing political tensions between India and Bangladesh, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to exclude Bangladeshi players from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Following this, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) released fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman. This decision by the BCCI has sparked a controversy.
In response, the Bangladesh government has banned the broadcast of IPL 2026, and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has requested the International Cricket Council (ICC) to hold its T20 World Cup 2026 matches outside India (in Sri Lanka). This raises a significant question: will Bangladesh's decision cause any loss to the BCCI?
The primary revenue from ICC events, generated through ticket sales, global broadcast rights, and central sponsorships, directly goes to the ICC's commercial subsidiary, ICC Business Corporation (IBC). These funds are then channelled into the ICC's central revenue pool, which is subsequently distributed among member boards (like the BCCI).
The host board's responsibilities are primarily limited to organising the event, stadium arrangements, security, and operations. In return, the host board earns from match-day surplus (additional profit from ticket sales, if any), local sponsorships (in-stadium advertising, local brands), and on-ground activations (hospitality, merchandise, etc.).
This means that if Bangladesh's matches are moved out of India, the BCCI's broadcasting or central World Cup income will not be affected. Any loss, if incurred, will be limited only to match-day economics. Additionally, the BCCI might face some losses due to the ban on IPL broadcasting. The IPL is widely watched in Pakistan and Bangladesh, in addition to India.
