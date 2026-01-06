Why was Shubman Gill excluded from the T20 World Cup? Harbhajan Singh reveals the reason

Shubman Gill is currently preparing for the home ODI series against New Zealand, which is set to begin on January 11. So far, he has not made a significant impact as both a batsman and a leader in ODIs. In T20Is, Gill also failed to live up to expectations after returning as vice-captain during the Asia Cup. In his last 15 innings since returning to T20s, he has scored only 291 runs and has not registered a single half-century. This led to his exclusion from the T20 World Cup squad.