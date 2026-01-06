Mustafizur Rahman’s IPL release: Bangladesh hit by broadcast ban fallout, BCCI sees limited likely impact

The dispute that began after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCCI) ordered the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to exclude Bangladeshi fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL is showing no signs of ending. While the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has demanded that its T20 World Cup 2026 matches be shifted from India to Sri Lanka, the Bangladeshi government has banned the telecast of the IPL in its country indefinitely. According to one report, this will have very little impact on the BCCI's revenue and viewership. However, the Bangladesh side's ad inventory will suffer more.