India U19 vs SA U19: Vaibhav Suryavanshi to Wreak Havoc Today to Win Series! Watch Live for Free in India

14-year-old Indian batsman Vaibhav Suryavanshi. (Photo source: X@/cricbuzz)
Ind U19 vs SA U19 Live Streaming: The second match of the three-match ODI Youth Series between the Indian Under-19 team and the South African Under-19 team will be played today, Monday, December 5, at Willowmoore Park in Benoni. India, having won the first match of the series, holds a 1-0 lead. The team captained by Vaibhav Suryavanshi will aim to win the series today, while South Africa will be looking to level it. All eyes will once again be on the 14-year-old star Vaibhav. Fans will be hoping he plays a big innings with big shots once again. When and where can this match be watched for free in India? Let's tell you all the details related to it.
It is worth noting that India won the first match of the series by 25 runs under the Duckworth-Lewis Method. However, Suryavanshi could not do much with the bat, so he will try to perform better in the second ODI. The left-handed batsman scored 11 runs off just 12 balls with the help of two fours. At one point, India was in trouble at 67/4. However, Harvansh Pangalia and RS Ambrish scored 93 and 65 runs respectively, taking India to 301 runs in 50 overs.
After this, due to rain, South Africa could only bat for 27.4 overs. The score of 148/4 was not enough for the host team to win the match. South Africa is now in a do-or-die situation, and a win is necessary to take the series to the third and final ODI, which will be played on Wednesday, January 7, at the same venue.
The second Youth ODI between India U19 and South Africa U19 will start on Monday, January 5, at 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time.
The second Youth ODI between India U19 and South Africa U19 will be played at Willowmoore Park in Benoni.
There will be no official broadcast of the second Youth ODI between India U19 and South Africa U19 on any TV channel in India.
The live streaming of the second Youth ODI between India U19 and South Africa U19 will be available on the official YouTube handle of Cricket South Africa.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Captain), Aarav George (Vice-Captain), Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (Wicketkeeper), Harvansh Singh (Wicketkeeper), R.S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chauhan, Khilan A. Patel, Mohammad Enan, Henil Patel, D. Deepesh, Kishan Kumar Singh, Uddhav Mohan, Yuvraj Gohil, Rahul Kumar.
Muhammad Bulbulia (Captain), JJ Bason, Daniel Bosman, Corne Botha, Paul James, Enathi Khitshini Tembelthu, Michael Cruickshank, Adnaan Lagardien, Bayanda Majola, Armaan Manack, Bandile Mbatha, Lethabo Fahlahlamohlaka, Jason Rauls, Ntandoyenkhosi Soni, Jorich Van Schalkwyk.
