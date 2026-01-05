India U19 vs SA U19: Vaibhav Suryavanshi to Wreak Havoc Today to Win Series! Watch Live for Free in India

Ind U19 vs SA U19 Live Streaming: The second match of the three-match ODI Youth Series between the Indian Under-19 team and the South African Under-19 team will be played today, Monday, December 5, at Willowmoore Park in Benoni. India, having won the first match of the series, holds a 1-0 lead. The team captained by Vaibhav Suryavanshi will aim to win the series today, while South Africa will be looking to level it. All eyes will once again be on the 14-year-old star Vaibhav. Fans will be hoping he plays a big innings with big shots once again. When and where can this match be watched for free in India? Let's tell you all the details related to it.