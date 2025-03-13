scriptAlana King named ICC Women's Player of the Month for February | Latest News | Patrika News
Alana King named ICC Women's Player of the Month for February

Alana King played a crucial role in Australia’s stunning victory against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

BharatMar 13, 2025 / 08:32 am

Patrika Desk

Alana King has been awarded the ICC Women’s Player of the Month for February 2025 for her outstanding performance during the Women’s Ashes. The Australian leg-spinner beat stiff competition from teammate Annabel Sutherland and Thailand’s Thipatcha Putthawong to win the prestigious award. Her victory extends Australia’s dominance in this award, following wins by Sutherland (December 2024) and Beth Mooney (January 2025), making it three consecutive months an Australian player has received the honour.
This is King’s first ICC monthly award, and she was quick to credit her teammates for their collective success. King said, “It’s been a fantastic summer for the girls, and we’re really thrilled with how we’ve retained the Ashes. I’m proud to have played a part in that success, and I’ll remember that series, especially the Test match, for a long time. There’s no bigger stage than an Ashes Test at the MCG, and I’m so grateful to have been a part of it.”

Nine wickets at Melbourne

King played a pivotal role in Australia’s emphatic victory over England in the only Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. She took nine wickets for just 98 runs, playing a crucial role in Australia’s innings and 122-run win. In the first innings, King dismantled England’s batting line-up with figures of 4-45, bowling them out for 170. Australia established a commanding 270-run lead. In the second innings, she returned even more aggressively, taking 5-53 to dismiss England for a paltry 148.
Her match-winning spell ensured Australia secured an impressive series victory. Beyond her bowling, King also contributed two catches in the field and three runs with the bat. Her all-round performance was instrumental in Australia’s historic 16-0 win in the Women’s Ashes series.

