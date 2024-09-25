scriptBig Update on Women’s T20 World Cup Amidst Political Turmoil in Bangladesh, Tournament to be Held Here | Latest News | Patrika News
Cricket News

Big Update on Women’s T20 World Cup Amidst Political Turmoil in Bangladesh, Tournament to be Held Here

The ICC has stated that the Women’s T20 World Cup will be held in Asia itself and the tournament dates will remain the same. The Bangladesh Cricket Board will discuss with the country’s interim government regarding this.

New DelhiSep 25, 2024 / 10:02 pm

Aishwarya Chouhan

Women T20 World Cup 2024: Amidst political instability in Bangladesh, there is uncertainty over the organization of the Women’s T20 World Cup. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has sought security assurance from the country’s service chief for the tournament. Meanwhile, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has made a big statement regarding this tournament.
The ICC said on Saturday that the Women’s T20 World Cup will be held in Asia itself and the tournament dates will remain the same. The Bangladesh Cricket Board will discuss with the country’s interim government regarding this. The ICC has written to the boards of all countries participating in the T20 Women’s World Cup, saying, ‘The ICC is keeping an eye on the situation in Bangladesh and is working with the BCB. If it is not possible to hold the tournament in Bangladesh at that time, the ICC Board will ask where it can be held.’
The Bangladesh Cricket Board will meet with the country’s interim government’s youth and sports advisor, Asif Mahmood, on Sunday to discuss the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup. The Women’s T20 World Cup is scheduled to take place in October. It is believed that the interim government may form an ad-hoc committee to run the BCB, similar to 2007.
The ICC may accept such a committee as long as it does not have government interference, especially after the elections are held. If there is a fear of government interference, the ICC will first investigate the matter and then take action. It is worth noting that the ICC had recently suspended Sri Lanka Cricket from November 2023 to January 2024 due to government interference in the board.

News / Sports / Cricket News / Big Update on Women’s T20 World Cup Amidst Political Turmoil in Bangladesh, Tournament to be Held Here

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

PM Modi talks to Bangladesh’s interim leader Yunus over phone, discusses Hindus’ security and other important issues

Asia

PM Modi talks to Bangladesh’s interim leader Yunus over phone, discusses Hindus’ security and other important issues

1 week ago

Latest Cricket News News

IPL Not Now, This Tournament Will See Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Face-to-Face, KL, Gill, Jadeja Will Also Be Seen Playing

Cricket News

IPL Not Now, This Tournament Will See Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Face-to-Face, KL, Gill, Jadeja Will Also Be Seen Playing

in 4 hours

Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.