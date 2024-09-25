Big Update on Women’s T20 World Cup Amidst Political Turmoil in Bangladesh, Tournament to be Held Here

The ICC said on Saturday that the Women’s T20 World Cup will be held in Asia itself and the tournament dates will remain the same. The Bangladesh Cricket Board will discuss with the country’s interim government regarding this. The ICC has written to the boards of all countries participating in the T20 Women’s World Cup, saying, ‘The ICC is keeping an eye on the situation in Bangladesh and is working with the BCB. If it is not possible to hold the tournament in Bangladesh at that time, the ICC Board will ask where it can be held.’

The Bangladesh Cricket Board will meet with the country’s interim government’s youth and sports advisor, Asif Mahmood, on Sunday to discuss the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup. The Women’s T20 World Cup is scheduled to take place in October. It is believed that the interim government may form an ad-hoc committee to run the BCB, similar to 2007.

The ICC may accept such a committee as long as it does not have government interference, especially after the elections are held. If there is a fear of government interference, the ICC will first investigate the matter and then take action. It is worth noting that the ICC had recently suspended Sri Lanka Cricket from November 2023 to January 2024 due to government interference in the board.