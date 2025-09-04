Another Indian Spinner Retires After Ravichandran Ashwin

The 42-year-old Amit Mishra, explaining the reasons behind his retirement, said that recurring injuries and his desire to give opportunities to young talent prompted his decision. Amit Mishra stated, “My 25 years in cricket have been memorable. I am wholeheartedly grateful to the BCCI, the Haryana Cricket Association, my teammates, and support staff for their companionship during this time.” Mishra wrote, “I am also thankful to the fans who have given me their love and support. Cricket has given me countless memories. I will cherish them all.”