Another Indian Spinner Retires After Ravichandran Ashwin

42-year-old Amit Mishra shared the reason behind his retirement, stating that recurring injuries and his desire to give opportunities to young talent prompted his decision.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 04, 2025

Leg-spinner Amit Mishra retires from international cricket and IPL (Photo - BCCI)

Amit Mishra Retirement: Following the retirement of veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, another star Indian spinner has announced his retirement from all formats of cricket. Leg-spinner Amit Mishra has bid farewell to the game. However, Mishra has indicated that he may play in other T20 leagues around the world.

The 42-year-old Amit Mishra, explaining the reasons behind his retirement, said that recurring injuries and his desire to give opportunities to young talent prompted his decision. Amit Mishra stated, “My 25 years in cricket have been memorable. I am wholeheartedly grateful to the BCCI, the Haryana Cricket Association, my teammates, and support staff for their companionship during this time.” Mishra wrote, “I am also thankful to the fans who have given me their love and support. Cricket has given me countless memories. I will cherish them all.”

One of IPL's Most Successful Bowlers

Amit Mishra has taken three hat-tricks in the IPL, achieving this feat in 2008, 2011, and 2013. He is the only bowler to have taken three hat-tricks in the IPL. Amit has played for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Deccan Chargers, Delhi Capitals, and Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL. In 162 matches, he has taken 174 wickets at an average of 23.82. He is the eighth highest wicket-taker in the league's history.

Amit Mishra's International Career

Amit Mishra began his career in domestic cricket in 2000 and quickly established himself as a bowler who troubled batsmen with his spin. Mishra made his international debut in 2003 against South Africa in a One Day International (ODI). He then made his Test debut in Mohali against Australia in 2008 and his Twenty20 International (T20I) debut in Harare against Zimbabwe in 2010.

Mishra's International Cricket Statistics

Mishra played 22 Test matches for India, taking 76 wickets at an average of 35.72. He also represented India in 36 ODIs, taking 64 wickets at an average of 23.60, including two five-wicket hauls. In 10 T20 Internationals, he took 16 wickets at an economy rate of 6.31. He played domestic cricket for Haryana.

Published on:

04 Sept 2025 02:50 pm

English News / Sports / Cricket News / Another Indian Spinner Retires After Ravichandran Ashwin
