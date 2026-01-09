MI vs RCB Pitch Report: Will Batsmen Shine or Bowlers Steal the Show?

The weather in Navi Mumbai is expected to be conducive for cricket on the match day. The temperature is predicted to range between 21°C and 31°C. There will be sunshine during the day, while slight humidity might increase in the evening. The chances of rain are reported to be very low, raising expectations for a full 20-over contest. The wind speed could be around 9 kilometers per hour. Dew is likely to settle in the second innings, which might pose some challenges for the bowlers in gripping the ball. This could lead the team winning the toss to opt for chasing the target.