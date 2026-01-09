9 January 2026,

Friday

Cricket News

Indian team gets a boost as Shreyas Iyer cleared for ODI series against New Zealand

Team India has received a major boost ahead of the ODI series against New Zealand. Vice-captain Shreyas Iyer has received fitness clearance and is fully fit to join the Indian team after recovering from his injury.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 09, 2026

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer, Indian cricketer (Photo Credit: IANS)

IND vs NZ ODI Series: There is good news for Indian cricket fans and Team India. Middle-order star batsman and ODI team vice-captain Shreyas Iyer has been declared fit for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand starting January 11. According to ESPN Cricinfo, the 'Centre of Excellence (CoE)' in Bengaluru has given him a fitness clearance, after which he is fully ready to join the team.

Return to the Cricket Field After Injury

Shreyas Iyer sustained an injury to his spleen while taking a diving catch in the third ODI against Australia in Sydney. He had to be admitted to the hospital due to internal bleeding. Due to this serious injury, he could not play in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the ODI series against South Africa.

Iyer in Great Form

Shreyas Iyer is back in his rhythm just before the ODI series against New Zealand. Currently, he is captaining Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT), where he has played impressive innings of 82 and 45 runs in the last two matches. Now, upon joining the Indian team, the command of Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy will be in the hands of Siddhesh Lad in place of Shreyas Iyer. It is noteworthy that he will be the third captain for Mumbai in the current season. Before him, Shardul Thakur and Shreyas Iyer had captained the team.

Looking at his performance in 2025, Shreyas Iyer's record in ODIs has been excellent. He has scored 496 runs in 11 matches with an average of 49.60 and a strike rate of over 89, including 5 half-centuries. Additionally, he was the highest run-scorer for the team during India's title victory in the ICC Champions Trophy, where he scored 243 runs in 5 matches, including two half-centuries.

International Cricket in Vadodara After 15 Years

Most of the Indian team players have already reached Vadodara for the first ODI on January 7. The Kotambi Stadium here will host a men's international match after a long gap of 15 years.

Indian Squad Against New Zealand

Shubman Gill (Captain), Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Cricket News

Published on:

09 Jan 2026 10:30 am

News / Sports / Cricket News / Indian team gets a boost as Shreyas Iyer cleared for ODI series against New Zealand

