Indian team gets a boost as Shreyas Iyer cleared for ODI series against New Zealand

Shreyas Iyer is back in his rhythm just before the ODI series against New Zealand. Currently, he is captaining Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT), where he has played impressive innings of 82 and 45 runs in the last two matches. Now, upon joining the Indian team, the command of Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy will be in the hands of Siddhesh Lad in place of Shreyas Iyer. It is noteworthy that he will be the third captain for Mumbai in the current season. Before him, Shardul Thakur and Shreyas Iyer had captained the team.