Aqeel Khan harassed Australian women cricketers with a planned move! Know who he is

The accused, 30-year-old Aqeel Khan, a resident of Indore, was on his way to drop his father on his bike on the morning of the incident and went to Satya Sai Chowk. While returning from there, he saw the Australian cricketers going from Robot Chowk towards Khajrana. He first overtook them, then made a U-turn and followed them. It is alleged that he then molested them. The most notable point is that the bike had no registration number, which allowed him to escape. However, he did not know that he would be caught by the police.