Aqeel Khan harassed Australian women cricketers with a planned move! Know who he is

Aqeel Khan, accused of harassing Australian women cricketers (Photo Source: IANS)
A major revelation has emerged in the alleged sexual assault case of two Australian women cricketers in Indore. Police investigation reveals that the accused did not touch the women cricketers inappropriately by mistake, but did so with a clear plan to escape easily. Although he initially tried to mislead the police after being caught, he confessed to everything when interrogated strictly.
The accused, 30-year-old Aqeel Khan, a resident of Indore, was on his way to drop his father on his bike on the morning of the incident and went to Satya Sai Chowk. While returning from there, he saw the Australian cricketers going from Robot Chowk towards Khajrana. He first overtook them, then made a U-turn and followed them. It is alleged that he then molested them. The most notable point is that the bike had no registration number, which allowed him to escape. However, he did not know that he would be caught by the police.
Upon receiving information about the incident, the MIG police station in Indore, considering the seriousness of the matter, began its investigation. Based on technical surveillance and intelligence inputs, the police traced and arrested Aqeel Khan. Additional DCP Rajesh Dandotiya stated that initially, he claimed he just wanted to take a selfie, but later admitted to following and molesting the cricketers. He was produced in court on Sunday, from where he was sent to 15 days of judicial custody.
Cricket Australia, in a statement regarding the incident, said that CA confirms that two members of the Australian women's team were inappropriately touched by a motorcyclist while going to a cafe in Indore. The team has reported the matter to the police, who are investigating the case.
According to media reports, Aqeel Khan is a painter, and his parents are labourers. Aqeel is a habitual offender. He has faced allegations of sexual assault before. Additionally, about 10 criminal cases are registered against him, including dacoity, assault, and attempted murder. It is also being reported that he was recently released from jail. Dandotiya also confirmed his criminal history.
