Arjun Tendulkar's Lethal Bowling Stuns Batsmen, Secures Memorable Victory for His Team

Arjun Tendulkar, who scored 14 runs off 9 balls with a strike rate of 155.56, troubled the opposition batsmen with his bowling. He conceded just 17 runs in 4 overs at an economy of 4.20, picking up three crucial wickets. He dismissed Chandigarh's Arjun Azad, captain Shivam Bhambri, and Jagjit Singh. Besides Arjun Tendulkar, Darshan Misal and Vasuki Koushik also took 3 wickets each for Goa.