Arjun Tendulkar's Lethal Bowling Stuns Batsmen, Secures Memorable Victory for His Team

Arjun Tendulkar, representing Goa, put on a stellar performance against Chandigarh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He took 3 wickets in the match and played a crucial role in his team's victory.

Nov 29, 2025

SMAT 2025, Chandigarh vs Goa: Goa defeated Chandigarh by 52 runs in an Elite Group-B match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 on Friday. Chandigarh won the toss and invited Goa to bat first. Goa scored 173 runs for 6 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs. Subsequently, Chandigarh was bowled out for 121 in 19 overs.

Arjun Tendulkar's Stellar Bowling

Arjun Tendulkar, who scored 14 runs off 9 balls with a strike rate of 155.56, troubled the opposition batsmen with his bowling. He conceded just 17 runs in 4 overs at an economy of 4.20, picking up three crucial wickets. He dismissed Chandigarh's Arjun Azad, captain Shivam Bhambri, and Jagjit Singh. Besides Arjun Tendulkar, Darshan Misal and Vasuki Koushik also took 3 wickets each for Goa.

Lalit Yadav's Half-Century

For Goa, Lalit Yadav took on the Chandigarh bowlers, playing attractive shots all around the ground. He played a blistering unbeaten innings of 82 runs off 49 balls, which included 6 fours and 4 sixes. Thanks to Lalit's brilliant half-century, Goa posted a total of 173 runs for 6 wickets in 20 overs, making the bowlers' job easier. For Chandigarh, Raj Bawa top-scored with 29 runs. Chiragvir Dhindsa contributed 19, Gaurav Puri 11, and Jagjit Singh 20 runs.

Jagjit and Sandeep took 2 wickets each

For Chandigarh, Jagjit and Sandeep took 2 wickets each, while Rahul claimed one wicket. Raj Bawa proved to be the most expensive, conceding 43 runs in his 4 overs without taking any wickets.

29 Nov 2025 08:44 am

English News / Sports / Cricket News / Arjun Tendulkar's Lethal Bowling Stuns Batsmen, Secures Memorable Victory for His Team

