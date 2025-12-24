Shafali Verma Creates History in T20 International Cricket, Breaks Mandhana-Deepti-Jemimah's Record in One Go

Shafali Verma New Records: India's star opener Shafali Verma played an explosive innings of unbeaten 69 runs in just 34 balls, with 11 fours and one six, against Sri Lanka in the second T20 match, leading India to a seven-wicket victory. With this, she has become the woman player with the most T20 International fifties before the age of 21. Not only this, in this match, she has also broken a big record of Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, and Jemimah Rodrigues simultaneously.
Shafali has played a total of 92 T20 matches in her career so far, scoring 2,299 runs at an average of 26.73. During this period, Shafali has scored a total of 12 half-centuries. In this list, West Indies' Stephanie Taylor and Ireland's Gaby Lewis are jointly in second place, having scored 10 fifties before the age of 21. Meanwhile, Indian star batter Jemimah Rodrigues is in third place with 7 fifties.
Shafali Verma was awarded the Player of the Match (PoTM) for her match-winning innings against Sri Lanka. This is her 8th award. She has now become the third Indian woman cricketer in T20 International cricket to win the most Player of the Match awards, after Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet. In this regard, she has surpassed Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, and Jemimah Rodrigues.
12 - Mithali Raj
11 - Harmanpreet Kaur
8 - Shafali Verma*
7 - Smriti Mandhana
7 - Deepti Sharma
7 - Jemimah Rodrigues
In the second T20 match against Sri Lanka, Shafali Verma completed her half-century in just 27 balls. This is jointly the second-fastest half-century by an Indian player against the Sri Lankan women's team. The third match of the five-match series will be played in Thiruvananthapuram on December 26.
