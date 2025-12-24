Shafali Verma Creates History in T20 International Cricket, Breaks Mandhana-Deepti-Jemimah's Record in One Go

Shafali Verma New Records: India's star opener Shafali Verma played an explosive innings of unbeaten 69 runs in just 34 balls, with 11 fours and one six, against Sri Lanka in the second T20 match, leading India to a seven-wicket victory. With this, she has become the woman player with the most T20 International fifties before the age of 21. Not only this, in this match, she has also broken a big record of Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, and Jemimah Rodrigues simultaneously.