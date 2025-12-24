24 December 2025,

Wednesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Year Ender 2025

Bangladesh Violence

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Cricket News

Shafali Verma Creates History in T20 International Cricket, Breaks Mandhana-Deepti-Jemimah's Record in One Go

Shafali Verma New Records: In the second T20 match against Sri Lanka, Shafali Verma played a explosive innings of 69 not out in just 34 balls, setting several records to her name. She became the third Indian to win the most T20i PoTM (Player of the Match) awards, surpassing Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, and Jemimah Rodrigues.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 24, 2025

Shafali Verma New Records

Shafali Verma New Records: India's star opener Shafali Verma played an explosive innings of unbeaten 69 runs in just 34 balls, with 11 fours and one six, against Sri Lanka in the second T20 match, leading India to a seven-wicket victory. With this, she has become the woman player with the most T20 International fifties before the age of 21. Not only this, in this match, she has also broken a big record of Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, and Jemimah Rodrigues simultaneously.

Most Fifties Before the Age of 21

Shafali has played a total of 92 T20 matches in her career so far, scoring 2,299 runs at an average of 26.73. During this period, Shafali has scored a total of 12 half-centuries. In this list, West Indies' Stephanie Taylor and Ireland's Gaby Lewis are jointly in second place, having scored 10 fifties before the age of 21. Meanwhile, Indian star batter Jemimah Rodrigues is in third place with 7 fifties.

Becomes Third Indian to Win Most PoTM Awards

Shafali Verma was awarded the Player of the Match (PoTM) for her match-winning innings against Sri Lanka. This is her 8th award. She has now become the third Indian woman cricketer in T20 International cricket to win the most Player of the Match awards, after Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet. In this regard, she has surpassed Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, and Jemimah Rodrigues.

Most PoTM Awards for Indian Women in T20Is

12 - Mithali Raj

11 - Harmanpreet Kaur

8 - Shafali Verma*

7 - Smriti Mandhana

7 - Deepti Sharma

7 - Jemimah Rodrigues

Second Fastest Fifty Against Sri Lanka

In the second T20 match against Sri Lanka, Shafali Verma completed her half-century in just 27 balls. This is jointly the second-fastest half-century by an Indian player against the Sri Lankan women's team. The third match of the five-match series will be played in Thiruvananthapuram on December 26.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Latest Cricket News

Published on:

24 Dec 2025 09:03 am

English News / Sports / Cricket News / Shafali Verma Creates History in T20 International Cricket, Breaks Mandhana-Deepti-Jemimah's Record in One Go

Big News

View All

Cricket News

Sports

Trending

Bowler Sets World Record by Taking 5 Wickets in an Over

गेडे प्रियंदना
Cricket News

Just three batters score three ODI centuries this year; India star on elite list

Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli
Cricket News

Pakistani fans hoot at Vaibhav Suryavanshi after title win, 14-year-old’s reaction goes viral

Vaibhav Suryavanshi hooting Video
Cricket News

Rohit Sharma to play for Mumbai in Jaipur for VHT 2025-26 matches, note the dates

Rohit Sharma in VHT 2025-26
Cricket News

England's Ashes Controversy: Investigation into players' alleged excessive drinking during break

England team drank in Noosa
Cricket News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.