Ashes 2025-26: Steve Smith Returns to Captaincy,

Labuschagne may be seen opening with Usman Khawaja in place of Konstas. It is worth noting that Australia has been searching for a partner for Khawaja since David Warner's retirement. However, no player has yet cemented their place in that role. The team has tried batsmen like Steve Smith, Konstas, and Nathan McSweeney as openers. No player has been able to secure the spot. In such a situation, it is a big opportunity for Labuschagne to seal the opening role.