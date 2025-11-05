Ashes 2025-26: Steve Smith Returns to Captaincy,

Australia announces squad for first Ashes Test (Photo source: IANS)
Australia's squad for 1st Test, Ashes 2025-26: The Ashes series between Australia and England is not far away. Australia has announced its 15-member squad for the first Test match. Due to the injury of regular captain Pat Cummins, the command of the team has once again been given to the veteran Steve Smith. Cummins is expected to return for the second Test.
Several interesting changes have been observed in the team selection. Marnus Labuschagne, who was dropped from the team at the beginning of the year due to poor form, has made a comeback. Playing for Queensland in domestic cricket, he scored five centuries in his last eight innings. The biggest impact of Labuschagne's return has been on young batsman Sam Konstas, who has been dropped from the team.
Labuschagne may be seen opening with Usman Khawaja in place of Konstas. It is worth noting that Australia has been searching for a partner for Khawaja since David Warner's retirement. However, no player has yet cemented their place in that role. The team has tried batsmen like Steve Smith, Konstas, and Nathan McSweeney as openers. No player has been able to secure the spot. In such a situation, it is a big opportunity for Labuschagne to seal the opening role.
If Labuschagne is not asked to open, then left-handed batsman Jake Weatherald will debut as an opener, as every other slot is filled thereafter. Jake Weatherald has experience of 76 first-class matches and has scored over 5000 runs in red-ball cricket.
Brendan Doggett has returned to the Australian team after seven years. Despite being selected for the Australian team for the first time in 2018, he did not get a chance to debut. But this time, in the domestic Sheffield Shield tournament, he impressed everyone by taking 11 wickets in the final against Queensland. In the absence of Pat Cummins, Doggett might get a golden opportunity to debut in the first Test, especially to strengthen the fast bowling attack.
The Ashes series will be part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27. England has not won this series for the last 10 years. England last won a series on Australian soil in 2011. In such a situation, the first Test in Perth will be challenging for England, where Australia has a strong record. In Cummins' absence, the pace bowling trio of Hazlewood, Starc, and Boland, along with Nathan Lyon's spin, will play a significant role.
|First Test
|Perth Stadium
|21-25 November, 2025
|Second Test
|The Gabba (Day-Night)
|4-8 December, 2025
|Third Test
|Adelaide Oval
|17-21 December, 2025
|Fourth Test
|Melbourne Cricket Ground
|26-30 December, 2025
|Fifth Test
|Sydney Cricket Ground
|4-8 January, 2026
Australia's squad for the first Test – Steve Smith (Captain), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster
Big NewsView All
Cricket News
Sports
Trending