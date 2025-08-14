Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Ashwin's Shocking Revelation: CSK Paid Brevis 'Under the Table'

Ashwin revealed that the franchise offered extra money to include Brevis in the team. However, there has been no official response from CSK or Brevis on this claim so far.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 14, 2025

Ravichandran ashwin and ms dhoni
Ravichandran Ashwin and MS Dhoni during a practice session before a match (Photo Credit: IANS)

Ravichandran Ashwin, Dewald Brevis, IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has made a sensational revelation about the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. During a conversation on his YouTube channel, Ashwin claimed that CSK paid 'under the table' money to sign South African explosive batsman Dewald Brevis as a replacement.

What did Ashwin say?

Ashwin stated on his YouTube channel that Dewald Brevis, known as 'Baby AB', was paid by CSK an amount exceeding his base price of ₹2.2 crore to be included in IPL 2025. According to Ashwin, several franchises had tried to sign Brevis, but CSK, after intense negotiations with his agents, secured him by paying an additional sum.

He said, “Let me tell you about Brevis. He had a great time with CSK in the previous IPL. Many teams were talking to him, but some teams backed out due to the high price. The discussion was about his base price as a replacement, but the player and his agents said they would only come if an additional amount was paid.”

Ashwin further explained that players like Brevis know that if they are released in the next season, their price may increase in the auction. Therefore, they demanded a higher amount before the CSL. Ashwin said, “The player knows he will get good money in the auction next year. That's why he said, give me good money now, otherwise I'll go for more next year. CSK agreed to pay this amount, and thus Brevis joined them.”

Brevis was signed as a replacement for injured fast bowler Gurjapneet Singh midway through IPL 2025. Brevis scored 225 runs in 6 matches, including 2 fifties, and had a strike rate of 180. His explosive batting strengthened CSK's batting line-up, especially when the team's middle and top order were struggling to score runs.

Published on:

14 Aug 2025 03:10 pm

