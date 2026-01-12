12 January 2026,

Monday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

Home

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Cricket News

Bangladesh dealt a major blow before T20 World Cup as ICC devises new plan

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had requested the ICC to shift its T20 World Cup matches from India to Sri Lanka. Now, BCB's hopes appear to have been dealt a major blow, as the ICC is reportedly making new plans to shift its matches, but the venues will not be in Sri Lanka.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 12, 2026

Bangladesh T20 World Cup Matches New Venues

BCB once again writes to ICC over players’ safety (Photo: Cricbuzz)

Bangladesh T20 World Cup Matches New Venues: The controversy that erupted after the exclusion of Bangladeshi player Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL is not abating. Bangladesh is adamant about its demand to host its T20 World Cup 2026 matches in Sri Lanka instead of India. With the tournament set to begin in about three weeks, it is still undecided whether the Bangladesh team will come to India to play its scheduled matches. According to the latest reports, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has suffered a major setback. It is being reported that the ICC (International Cricket Council) is looking for other venues within India.

Preparations to Shift to Chennai and Thiruvananthapuram

According to a Cricbuzz report, the ICC is looking for other venues, but they will be in India, not Sri Lanka. The hosts of the T20 World Cup, the ICC and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), have spoken with the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) and the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA). The option of shifting Bangladesh's matches to Chennai and Thiruvananthapuram is being considered.

TNCA and KCA Express Willingness to Host Matches

The report further states that the TNCA and KCA have expressed their willingness to host the matches. Chepauk is already a World Cup venue and is scheduled to host seven matches, including a potential Super 8 match between India and Australia. It is believed that TNCA officials have informed the ICC and BCCI that they would have no problem hosting Bangladesh's matches, as they have eight pitches available.

Current Schedule

As per the current schedule, Bangladesh is slated to play three matches at Kolkata's Eden Gardens against the West Indies (February 7), Italy (February 9), and England (February 14). Following this, they are scheduled to play one match against Nepal in Mumbai on February 17.

Awaiting Formal Response

It is worth noting that the ICC has not yet given a formal response to Bangladesh and may do so on Monday, January 12. Even after that, the possibility of the ICC accepting the BCB's demand and shifting the matches to Sri Lanka seems slim, as moving matches to another location just before the tournament begins on February 7 would present logistical challenges.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

T20 World Cup 2026

Published on:

12 Jan 2026 01:24 pm

News / Sports / Cricket News / Bangladesh dealt a major blow before T20 World Cup as ICC devises new plan

Big News

View All

Cricket News

Sports

Trending

IND vs NZ: India suffers another blow after Rishabh Pant's injury! Big update on Washington Sundar's injury

Washington Sundar Injury
Cricket News

Virat Kohli creates history again, breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s mega record and sets new milestones

Virat Kohli Records
Cricket News

Virat Kohli Doesn't Keep Player of the Match Trophies, Reveals Heartwarming Reason After Winning Award Against New Zealand

Virat Kohli PoTM Award
Cricket News

IND vs NZ 1st ODI Pitch Report: Will Batsmen Rule or Bowlers Dominate? Read the Vadodara Pitch Report Here

BCA Stadium Vadodara
Cricket News

IND vs NZ: Will Young challenges India ahead of ODI series, New Zealand targets clean sweep

India vs New Zealand ODI Series
Cricket News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.