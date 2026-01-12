Bangladesh dealt a major blow before T20 World Cup as ICC devises new plan

Bangladesh T20 World Cup Matches New Venues: The controversy that erupted after the exclusion of Bangladeshi player Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL is not abating. Bangladesh is adamant about its demand to host its T20 World Cup 2026 matches in Sri Lanka instead of India. With the tournament set to begin in about three weeks, it is still undecided whether the Bangladesh team will come to India to play its scheduled matches. According to the latest reports, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has suffered a major setback. It is being reported that the ICC (International Cricket Council) is looking for other venues within India.