Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma shows fiery form before UAE match, smashes 25 to 30 towering sixes back-to-back

The Asia Cup 2025 commenced with Afghanistan's resounding 94-run victory over Hong Kong. India will begin their campaign on 10 September against the UAE at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The Indian team has been rigorously preparing for this match. Opener Abhishek Sharma, in particular, has engaged in extensive batting practice. Before the UAE match, he reportedly hit 25 to 30 towering sixes in a practice session, many clearing the boundary with ease.