Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma shows fiery form before UAE match, smashes 25 to 30 towering sixes back-to-back

The Asia Cup 2025 commenced with Afghanistan's resounding 94-run victory over Hong Kong. India will begin their campaign on 10 September against the UAE at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The Indian team has been rigorously preparing for this match. Opener Abhishek Sharma, in particular, has engaged in extensive batting practice. Before the UAE match, he reportedly hit 25 to 30 towering sixes in a practice session, many clearing the boundary with ease.
Abhishek Sharma put in a strenuous effort during his final practice session before the UAE match. In the optional practice session, he not only dominated the fast bowlers but also effectively countered the spinners. Abhishek focused primarily on hitting sixes. Media reports suggest he struck at least 25 to 30 sixes, many sailing out of the ground.
Reports indicate that Shubman Gill also participated intensely in the practice session alongside Abhishek. Both batsmen are likely to open the innings for India against the UAE. Shubman Gill also practiced powerful shots during his net session. In contrast, Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, and Harshit Rana rested the day before the match.
Meanwhile, fast bowler Arshdeep Singh prioritised fitness drills over bowling in the practice session. Reports suggest Arshdeep performed exceptionally well in the Bronco test. Additionally, wicketkeeper-batsman Jitesh Sharma also dedicated significant time to practice, focusing on powerful shots during his batting drills.