Cricket News

Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma shows fiery form before UAE match, smashes 25 to 30 towering sixes back-to-back

Abhishek Sharma's six-hitting practice: Indian opener Abhishek Sharma has been rigorously preparing for the Asia Cup 2025. Before a match against UAE, he showcased his power during a practice session, smashing 25 to 30 towering sixes.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 10, 2025

Abhishek Sharma sixes practice
Indian opener Abhishek Sharma playing a shot. (Photo Source: IANS)

The Asia Cup 2025 commenced with Afghanistan's resounding 94-run victory over Hong Kong. India will begin their campaign on 10 September against the UAE at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The Indian team has been rigorously preparing for this match. Opener Abhishek Sharma, in particular, has engaged in extensive batting practice. Before the UAE match, he reportedly hit 25 to 30 towering sixes in a practice session, many clearing the boundary with ease.

Abhishek Sharma Hits 25-30 Sixes

Abhishek Sharma put in a strenuous effort during his final practice session before the UAE match. In the optional practice session, he not only dominated the fast bowlers but also effectively countered the spinners. Abhishek focused primarily on hitting sixes. Media reports suggest he struck at least 25 to 30 sixes, many sailing out of the ground.

Sanju and Jasprit Rest

Reports indicate that Shubman Gill also participated intensely in the practice session alongside Abhishek. Both batsmen are likely to open the innings for India against the UAE. Shubman Gill also practiced powerful shots during his net session. In contrast, Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, and Harshit Rana rested the day before the match.

Arshdeep Focuses on Fitness Drills

Meanwhile, fast bowler Arshdeep Singh prioritised fitness drills over bowling in the practice session. Reports suggest Arshdeep performed exceptionally well in the Bronco test. Additionally, wicketkeeper-batsman Jitesh Sharma also dedicated significant time to practice, focusing on powerful shots during his batting drills.

Published on:

10 Sept 2025 09:50 am

