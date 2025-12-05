IND vs SA Playing 11: This Batter to Enter Indian Team! South Africa to Make Changes Too, See Probable Playing 11

The third ODI between India and South Africa will be played in Visakhapatnam (Photo – BCCI/X)
India vs South Africa 3rd ODI Playing 11: The final and decisive match of the three-match ODI series between India and South Africa will be played tomorrow, December 6. The team that wins this match, to be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, will clinch the series.
India defeated South Africa by 17 runs in the first ODI played in Ranchi. South Africa registered a historic four-wicket victory in the second ODI played in Raipur. Thus, the series is poised at 1-1, and the team that wins the final match will win the series. India has not won an ODI series in the last two years. Furthermore, India lost their last home ODI series 2-1 to Australia in March 2023. In this context, after being whitewashed 0-2 in the Test series against South Africa, the Indian team would absolutely not want to face defeat in the ODI series as well.
India might field a changed lineup in this match. All-rounder Washington Sundar could be excluded from the playing 11. He has not had many opportunities to bowl in the last two encounters. In the Ranchi ODI, he bowled three overs and failed to take any wickets. Similarly, in Raipur, he bowled only four overs, conceding 28 runs without taking a wicket.
Batting-wise, he has also not been able to make a significant contribution so far. In the first ODI, Sundar scored 13 runs, while in the second ODI, he managed only one run. Therefore, a specialist batsman could be included in the team in his place. Tilak Varma could be a good option. Varma is also a part-time spinner and can bowl 2 to 3 overs if needed.
Meanwhile, South Africa had made three changes in the second ODI, which did impact the team's performance. However, Tony de Zorzi got injured in the second ODI. In his absence, if he is not fit, Ryan Rickelton might get another opportunity.
India: KL Rahul (Captain and Wicketkeeper), Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna.
South Africa: Temba Bavuma (Captain), Ryan Rickelton, Quinton de Kock (Wicketkeeper), Aiden Markram, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi.
