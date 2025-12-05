IND vs SA Playing 11: This Batter to Enter Indian Team! South Africa to Make Changes Too, See Probable Playing 11

India defeated South Africa by 17 runs in the first ODI played in Ranchi. South Africa registered a historic four-wicket victory in the second ODI played in Raipur. Thus, the series is poised at 1-1, and the team that wins the final match will win the series. India has not won an ODI series in the last two years. Furthermore, India lost their last home ODI series 2-1 to Australia in March 2023. In this context, after being whitewashed 0-2 in the Test series against South Africa, the Indian team would absolutely not want to face defeat in the ODI series as well.