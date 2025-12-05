5 December 2025,

Friday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Cricket News

IND vs SA Playing 11: This Batter to Enter Indian Team! South Africa to Make Changes Too, See Probable Playing 11

India might field one change in this match. All-rounder Washington Sundar could be excluded from the playing 11.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 05, 2025

IND vs SA

The third ODI between India and South Africa will be played in Visakhapatnam (Photo – BCCI/X)

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI Playing 11: The final and decisive match of the three-match ODI series between India and South Africa will be played tomorrow, December 6. The team that wins this match, to be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, will clinch the series.

India Hasn't Won a Series in Two Years

India defeated South Africa by 17 runs in the first ODI played in Ranchi. South Africa registered a historic four-wicket victory in the second ODI played in Raipur. Thus, the series is poised at 1-1, and the team that wins the final match will win the series. India has not won an ODI series in the last two years. Furthermore, India lost their last home ODI series 2-1 to Australia in March 2023. In this context, after being whitewashed 0-2 in the Test series against South Africa, the Indian team would absolutely not want to face defeat in the ODI series as well.

Washington Sundar could be dropped from the Playing 11

India might field a changed lineup in this match. All-rounder Washington Sundar could be excluded from the playing 11. He has not had many opportunities to bowl in the last two encounters. In the Ranchi ODI, he bowled three overs and failed to take any wickets. Similarly, in Raipur, he bowled only four overs, conceding 28 runs without taking a wicket.

Tilak Varma Could Get a Chance

Batting-wise, he has also not been able to make a significant contribution so far. In the first ODI, Sundar scored 13 runs, while in the second ODI, he managed only one run. Therefore, a specialist batsman could be included in the team in his place. Tilak Varma could be a good option. Varma is also a part-time spinner and can bowl 2 to 3 overs if needed.

Tony de Zorzi Was Injured

Meanwhile, South Africa had made three changes in the second ODI, which did impact the team's performance. However, Tony de Zorzi got injured in the second ODI. In his absence, if he is not fit, Ryan Rickelton might get another opportunity.

Probable Playing 11 for Both Teams –

India: KL Rahul (Captain and Wicketkeeper), Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (Captain), Ryan Rickelton, Quinton de Kock (Wicketkeeper), Aiden Markram, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

India vs South Africa ODI Series 2025

Published on:

05 Dec 2025 11:29 am

English News / Sports / Cricket News / IND vs SA Playing 11: This Batter to Enter Indian Team! South Africa to Make Changes Too, See Probable Playing 11

Big News

View All

Cricket News

Sports

Trending

IND vs SA T20: Star players repeatedly overlooked

Cricket News

Watch Video: Don't use your brain, do as you're told… KL Rahul furious seeing Prasidh Krishna being thrashed

KL Rahul furious on Prasidh Krishna
Cricket News

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI: South Africa create history with new records in Raipur

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Records
Cricket News

‘I am cursing myself… Captain KL Rahul’s pain after India’s defeat, reveals where the mistake happened’

Ind vs SA 2nd ODI Highlights
Cricket News

IND vs SA: How India lost despite scoring 358, know who was the biggest villain of the second ODI

IND vs SA
Cricket News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.