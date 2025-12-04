India vs South Africa 2nd ODI: South Africa create history with new records in Raipur

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Records: The second ODI of the three-match series between India and South Africa was played in Raipur on Wednesday. In this match, India, after losing the toss, batted first and scored a massive 358 runs, powered by centuries from Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad. In response, South Africa, with the help of Aiden Markram's century and Brevis's half-centuries, chased down the target of 362 runs with 4 balls remaining, winning by four wickets. With this victory, South Africa has levelled the series 1-1. The Proteas team has now also become the team with the most successful run-chase against India in India. Additionally, they set several other significant records in this match. Let's take a look at those records.