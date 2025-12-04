4 दिसंबर 2025,

Cricket News

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI: South Africa create history with new records in Raipur

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Records: South Africa created history in Raipur by achieving the most successful run chase against India in India. Not only this, the Proteas also set several big records in this match.

2 min read
Patrika Desk

Dec 04, 2025

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Records

South Africa’s batter Aiden Markram and captain Temba Bavuma. (Photo source: X/@ProteasMenCSA)

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Records: The second ODI of the three-match series between India and South Africa was played in Raipur on Wednesday. In this match, India, after losing the toss, batted first and scored a massive 358 runs, powered by centuries from Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad. In response, South Africa, with the help of Aiden Markram's century and Brevis's half-centuries, chased down the target of 362 runs with 4 balls remaining, winning by four wickets. With this victory, South Africa has levelled the series 1-1. The Proteas team has now also become the team with the most successful run-chase against India in India. Additionally, they set several other significant records in this match. Let's take a look at those records.

Most Successful ODI Run Chase Against India in India

359 – South Africa, Raipur (2025)
359 – Australia, Mohali (2020)
337 – England, Pune (2021)

First Time 720 Runs Scored in India vs South Africa ODI

India and South Africa collectively scored 720 runs in the match. This is the first time such a high number of runs have been scored between the two teams in an ODI International cricket match. Earlier, in the first match of this series, the two teams had scored 681 runs combined.

Successful Chase of Over 350 Runs in ODIs in India

360 – India vs Australia, Jaipur, 2013
359 – Australia vs India, Mohali, 2019
359 – South Africa vs India, Raipur, 2025
351 – India vs Australia, Nagpur, 2013
351 – India vs England, Pune, 2017

Most Successful Chases of 350+ in India

Out of the 13 successful chases of over 350 runs in ODIs, five have occurred in India. No other country has witnessed more than two such chases.

Most Individual Centuries in Ind vs SA ODIs

3 – Johannesburg, 2001 (Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, Gary Kirsten)
3 – Mumbai, 2015 (Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers)
3 – Raipur, 2025 (Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Aiden Markram)

Successful Chases of Over 350 in ODIs at Out/Neutral Venues

370 – Netherlands vs Scotland, Dundee, 2025
361 – England vs West Indies, Bridgetown, 2019
359 – Australia vs India, Mohali, 2019
359 – South Africa vs India, Raipur, 2025
352 – Australia vs England, Lahore, 2025

Most Successful 350+ Run Chases

South Africa has now achieved three successful run chases of 350 or more in ODIs, which is the joint-most along with India and England.

Successful 350+ Run Chases for South Africa in ODIs

435 vs Australia, Johannesburg, 2006
372 vs Australia, Durban, 2016
359 vs India, Raipur, 2025

