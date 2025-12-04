India vs South Africa 2nd ODI: South Africa create history with new records in Raipur

South Africa’s batter Aiden Markram and captain Temba Bavuma. (Photo source: X/@ProteasMenCSA)
India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Records: The second ODI of the three-match series between India and South Africa was played in Raipur on Wednesday. In this match, India, after losing the toss, batted first and scored a massive 358 runs, powered by centuries from Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad. In response, South Africa, with the help of Aiden Markram's century and Brevis's half-centuries, chased down the target of 362 runs with 4 balls remaining, winning by four wickets. With this victory, South Africa has levelled the series 1-1. The Proteas team has now also become the team with the most successful run-chase against India in India. Additionally, they set several other significant records in this match. Let's take a look at those records.
359 – South Africa, Raipur (2025)
359 – Australia, Mohali (2020)
337 – England, Pune (2021)
India and South Africa collectively scored 720 runs in the match. This is the first time such a high number of runs have been scored between the two teams in an ODI International cricket match. Earlier, in the first match of this series, the two teams had scored 681 runs combined.
360 – India vs Australia, Jaipur, 2013
359 – Australia vs India, Mohali, 2019
359 – South Africa vs India, Raipur, 2025
351 – India vs Australia, Nagpur, 2013
351 – India vs England, Pune, 2017
Out of the 13 successful chases of over 350 runs in ODIs, five have occurred in India. No other country has witnessed more than two such chases.
3 – Johannesburg, 2001 (Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, Gary Kirsten)
3 – Mumbai, 2015 (Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers)
3 – Raipur, 2025 (Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Aiden Markram)
370 – Netherlands vs Scotland, Dundee, 2025
361 – England vs West Indies, Bridgetown, 2019
359 – Australia vs India, Mohali, 2019
359 – South Africa vs India, Raipur, 2025
352 – Australia vs England, Lahore, 2025
South Africa has now achieved three successful run chases of 350 or more in ODIs, which is the joint-most along with India and England.
435 vs Australia, Johannesburg, 2006
372 vs Australia, Durban, 2016
359 vs India, Raipur, 2025
