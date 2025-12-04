IND vs SA: How India lost despite scoring 358, know who was the biggest villain of the second ODI

India and South Africa (Photo: IANS)
IND vs SA 2nd ODI Highlights: The second match of the 3-match ODI series between India and South Africa was played in Raipur, where the Proteas team registered a victory to level the 3-match ODI series 1-1. India had won the first match by 17 runs. In the second ODI, the Indian team scored 358 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in 50 overs after batting first. Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad scored centuries. Chasing a target of 359 runs, South Africa won the match by 4 wickets with 4 balls to spare.
Earlier, South African captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and decided to bowl first. Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal started the innings and added 40 runs in 5 overs. Rohit Sharma got out on the last ball of the 5th over. Jaiswal flopped for the second consecutive match. After this, Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad took charge. They shared a 195-run partnership for the third wicket. Virat Kohli scored his 53rd century in his ODI career, while Ruturaj Gaikwad completed his maiden century in this format. Ruturaj Gaikwad was out after scoring 105 runs off 83 balls with 2 sixes and 12 fours, while Kohli scored 102 runs off 93 balls with 2 sixes and 7 fours.
After both got out, KL Rahul, along with Ravindra Jadeja, took the team past 350 in the death overs. Rahul completed his second consecutive half-century. At one point, Team India looked set to reach around 380, but due to Washington Sundar's 1 run off 8 balls, India could only reach 358 runs. Jadeja scored 24 runs off 27 balls and could not provide the aggressive batting needed in the death overs. Marco Jansen took two wickets for South Africa, while Lungi Ngidi and Nandre Burger took one wicket each.
Chasing a target of 359 runs, South Africa received their first blow from Arshdeep Singh. He sent Quinton de Kock back to the pavilion for 8 in the 5th over. After this, Aiden Markram, along with captain Temba Bavuma, took charge of the innings. A 101-run partnership took place between them. Bavuma missed his half-century and was out after scoring 46 runs off 46 balls. After this, Markram completed his century with Matthew Breetzke. Markram was out for 110 runs at the score of 197.
Thereafter, Dewald Brevis and Breetzke batted aggressively, raising South Africa's hopes of victory. Brevis was dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav in the 41st over. He scored 54 runs off 34 balls. Breetzke returned to the pavilion in the 44th over. After this, the match reached a thrilling stage. Tony de Zorzi retired hurt after scoring 17 runs. From here, the match could have gone either way. Corbin Bosch did not give up in this match and, learning from past mistakes, finished this match. South Africa won the match by 4 wickets on the second ball of the last over. The last match of the series will be played on December 6.
Jadeja and Sundar not only failed with the bat but also disappointed with the ball, returning wicketless. Apart from them, the bowling of Harshit Rana and Kuldeep Yadav was one of the major reasons for the defeat.
Big NewsView All
Cricket News
Sports
Trending