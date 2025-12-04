IND vs SA: How India lost despite scoring 358, know who was the biggest villain of the second ODI

Thereafter, Dewald Brevis and Breetzke batted aggressively, raising South Africa's hopes of victory. Brevis was dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav in the 41st over. He scored 54 runs off 34 balls. Breetzke returned to the pavilion in the 44th over. After this, the match reached a thrilling stage. Tony de Zorzi retired hurt after scoring 17 runs. From here, the match could have gone either way. Corbin Bosch did not give up in this match and, learning from past mistakes, finished this match. South Africa won the match by 4 wickets on the second ball of the last over. The last match of the series will be played on December 6.