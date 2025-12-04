4 December 2025,

Thursday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Cricket News

‘I am cursing myself… Captain KL Rahul’s pain after India’s defeat, reveals where the mistake happened’

Ind vs SA 2nd ODI Highlights: South Africa defeated India by four wickets in the second ODI to level the series 1-1. Captain KL Rahul cited the toss as the biggest reason for India's defeat.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 04, 2025

Ind vs SA 2nd ODI Highlights

India’s ODI captain KL Rahul. (Photo source: video screenshot)

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Highlights: The visiting team registered a four-wicket victory in the second ODI played between India and South Africa in Raipur. With this win, they have levelled the series 1-1. Despite scoring 358 runs, captain KL Rahul attributed India's loss to the toss. He said, "It's really difficult to digest this loss, especially considering how much dew there was and how difficult it is to bowl in the second innings. The umpires changed the ball a few times, but still, the toss plays a huge role."

'I am cursing myself'

He added, "I am cursing myself for losing two consecutive tosses. There are always things we could have done better. I know a score of 350 looks good, but even after the last cricket match, the discussion in the dressing room was about how we could score an extra 20-25 runs to give the bowlers some cushion while bowling with a wet ball. The bowlers are trying their best, but there is still room for improvement. We also conceded some easy runs in the field."

Praises for Virat Kohli and Ruturaj

Rahul further stated, "If we focus on all three aspects of the game and become a little sharper, perhaps those 20-25 runs would have come our way. It was great to watch Ruturaj bat the way he did. We have seen Virat score 53 centuries. He keeps doing his job; we are accustomed to seeing that. Ruturaj faced the spinners and played the ball into the gaps. Once he crossed 50, the tempo at which he batted gave us those extra 20 runs. If the lower order had contributed a bit more and hit a few more boundaries, perhaps those 20 runs would have been there, making us happier."

'I felt it was the right time for me'

"Today, I came in at number 5. Given the tempo set by Virat and Ruturaj, I felt it was the right time for me to come in and continue that tempo. I scored a fifty in the last game and was feeling confident. Therefore, coming in at number 5 was better."

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

India vs South Africa ODI Series 2025

Published on:

04 Dec 2025 09:38 am

English News / Sports / Cricket News / ‘I am cursing myself… Captain KL Rahul’s pain after India’s defeat, reveals where the mistake happened’

Big News

View All

Cricket News

Sports

Trending

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI: South Africa create history with new records in Raipur

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Records
Cricket News

IND vs SA: How India lost despite scoring 358, know who was the biggest villain of the second ODI

IND vs SA
Cricket News

Rohit Sharma Slams Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana for Poor Bowling, Gives Them a Dressing Down on the Field

Rohit Sharma angry on Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana
Cricket News

Ind vs SA: Raipur pitch report hints at low scoring contest, pacers set to benefit

Cricket News

Smriti Mandhana’s brother breaks silence on new wedding date

Smriti Mandhana Palash Muchhal new wedding date
Cricket News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.