Watch Video: Don't use your brain, do as you're told… KL Rahul furious seeing Prasidh Krishna being thrashed

This incident was captured by the stump mic, in which Rahul can be heard shouting at Prasidh Krishna. KL is telling him not to use his own mind and to do as he is told. When this argument took place between the two, Krishna was bowling to Tony de Zorzi. Rahul is often seen to be very calm on the field, but everyone is surprised to see this new avatar of his. Perhaps Krishna was bowling to the batsman deviating from the set plan.