4 December 2025,

Thursday

Cricket News

Watch Video: Don't use your brain, do as you're told… KL Rahul furious seeing Prasidh Krishna being thrashed

KL Rahul furious on Prasidh Krishna: The Indian team lost in Raipur despite scoring 358 runs. In this match, Prasidh Krishna was hit the most. During the match, the Indian captain also got angry at Prasidh at one point. A video of this is rapidly going viral on social media.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 04, 2025

KL Rahul furious on Prasidh Krishna

Indian captain KL Rahul shouting at Prasidh Krishna during the match. (Photo source: Video screenshot)

Team India's star bowler Prasidh Krishna had a very poor performance during the second ODI between India and South Africa in Raipur. He conceded runs at an economy of over 10 and was the most expensive bowler for India. Despite setting a big target of 359 runs for South Africa, the host team failed to stop the visitors. South Africa registered a spectacular 4-wicket victory by achieving a historic ODI run chase. During the match, Krishna's weak and wayward bowling further increased the team's troubles, and for this, he faced the anger of Rohit Sharma at times and captain KL Rahul at others. A video of Rahul getting angry at Prasidh is now going viral on social media.

KL Rahul shouts at Krishna

This incident was captured by the stump mic, in which Rahul can be heard shouting at Prasidh Krishna. KL is telling him not to use his own mind and to do as he is told. When this argument took place between the two, Krishna was bowling to Tony de Zorzi. Rahul is often seen to be very calm on the field, but everyone is surprised to see this new avatar of his. Perhaps Krishna was bowling to the batsman deviating from the set plan.

‘Don’t use your brain’

In the viral video, KL Rahul appears very angry and says in a local language, 'Prasidh, nin thale odabeda. Helidha haagu. Helidini nanu haakabeku anta, adanna haaku' (Prasidh, don't use your brain. Do as you are told. I have told you what to bowl, do that.)

‘Don’t do that’

Then Krishna asks Rahul, 'Thaleg haakbeka?' (Should I bowl at his head?) to which the captain replies, 'Thaleg beda iiga. Prasidh heli bandidini. Thaleg haaktidiyalla' (There’s no need to bowl at his head. Prasid, I just told you not to do that, and you’re doing exactly that.)

Prasidh takes a heavy pounding

Let it be known that Prasidh Krishna conceded 85 runs in 8.2 overs, taking two wickets. He was the most expensive bowler for India, bowling at an economy of 10.20. Meanwhile, Harshit Rana gave away 70 runs in his 10-over spell, taking one wicket. The best bowler for India was Arshdeep Singh, who gave away 54 runs in his 10-over spell, taking two wickets.

