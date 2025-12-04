IND vs SA T20: Star players repeatedly overlooked

Batsmen Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Ruturaj Gaikwad have not been included in the Indian squad. Jaiswal has scored 723 runs in 22 innings with a strike rate of 164.31 and an average of 36.15. Gaikwad, on the other hand, has scored 633 runs in 20 innings with a strike rate of 143.53 and an average of 39.56. Shubman Gill is being preferred over both these batsmen. Shubman Gill has not scored a single half-century in his last 15 innings. He has scored 837 runs in 33 T20 career innings at an average of 29.89. His strike rate is 140.43. Explosive batsman Rishabh Pant is also out of the T20 setup. Although his bat has been quiet in international T20s, we all know what he is capable of with the bat. All three batsmen, Pant, Jaiswal, and Ruturaj, played their last T20 in July 2024.