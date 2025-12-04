4 December 2025,

Thursday

Cricket News

Rohit Sharma Slams Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana for Poor Bowling, Gives Them a Dressing Down on the Field

Rohit Sharma angry on Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana: Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana conceded a lot of runs in the second ODI against South Africa. Seeing the poor bowling of these two, Rohit Sharma got angry and reprimanded both of them in the middle of the field.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 04, 2025

Rohit Sharma angry on Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana

Rohit Sharma and Prasidh Krishna. (Photo: screenshot)

The Indian team lost the second ODI played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Wednesday by four wickets despite scoring 358 runs. With this, South Africa levelled the series 1-1. In this match, Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana bowled very poorly. Harshit conceded 70 runs in 10 overs, while Prasidh leaked 85 runs in 8.2 overs. Seeing the poor bowling of both, Rohit Sharma lost his temper in the middle of the ground. He stopped Krishna at his mark, then called Rana, and gave a strong lecture to both young pacers on how to stop the South African batsmen from hitting easy boundaries.

Prasidh stopped at his bowling mark

In fact, this incident happened during the 37th over of the South African chase. Prasidh Krishna bowled a dot ball after Matthew Breetzke hit a four. As the Indian pacer was returning to his mark to bowl the last two balls of the over, Rohit Sharma caught him.

Scolded both Prasidh and Harshit

Rohit was not happy with Prasidh's line and pace. Along with Prasidh, he also called Harshit and gave them a piece of his mind. Looking at Rohit's hand gestures and facial expressions, it was clear that he was schooling both of them. He was probably upset with their line and length, especially Prasidh, who was bowling to Breetzke and Dewald Brevis.

Ended the over well after receiving a lecture from Rohit

After receiving a lecture from Rohit, Krishna finished that over quite well, conceding only one run in the last two balls, but his over still went for 16 runs. By that time, Prasidh had taken only one wicket in his six overs and had conceded 64 runs.

Aiden Markram laid the foundation for victory

Chasing 359 runs to stay in the three-match series, South Africa secured victory in the second ODI with the help of a brilliant century (110) by opener Aiden Markram. After his dismissal, two young players, Breetzke (68) and Dewald Brevis, took charge. Both scored quick half-centuries. Brevis took a strong stance against the Indian bowlers and hit five sixes in his 34-ball innings of 54. Corbin Bosch played a good cameo at the end, enabling South Africa to achieve their biggest chase away from home and level the series.

Record-breaking partnership between Kohli and Ruturaj

Earlier, with the help of centuries from Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad and an unbeaten quickfire innings of 66 from KL Rahul, India posted a strong score of 358 runs for the loss of five wickets. Kohli scored 102 runs off 93 balls with the help of seven fours and two sixes, and Gaikwad scored 105 runs off 83 balls with the help of 12 fours and 2 sixes, setting a record for the highest third-wicket partnership for India against South Africa in ODIs (195).

Published on:

04 Dec 2025 09:03 am

English News / Sports / Cricket News / Rohit Sharma Slams Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana for Poor Bowling, Gives Them a Dressing Down on the Field

