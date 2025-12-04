Rohit Sharma Slams Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana for Poor Bowling, Gives Them a Dressing Down on the Field

The Indian team lost the second ODI played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Wednesday by four wickets despite scoring 358 runs. With this, South Africa levelled the series 1-1. In this match, Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana bowled very poorly. Harshit conceded 70 runs in 10 overs, while Prasidh leaked 85 runs in 8.2 overs. Seeing the poor bowling of both, Rohit Sharma lost his temper in the middle of the ground. He stopped Krishna at his mark, then called Rana, and gave a strong lecture to both young pacers on how to stop the South African batsmen from hitting easy boundaries.